Fish Flash: Cobia tournaments are canceled, all but one. Ding-A-Ling is on

With the number of cobia dwindling the last few years, the majority of tournament organizers have opted out for cobia events this year, except for one. The Ding-A-Ling cobia fishing event at the Boathouse Oyster Bar is set to go April 11-17.

According to Amber Helton, event organizer at the Boathouse, a captain’s party will be held at the oyster bar on April 10 at 6 p.m. Fish days will be Monday through Sunday. Weigh-ins at the Boathouse will be from 4-8 p.m. on April 11-16. On Sunday, the 17th, weigh-in will be from 4-7 p.m. with awards to follow.

Entry fee for the week-long tournament is $500 plus a Calcutta.

Last year, Johnny King pulled in the winning cobia of the Ding-A-Ling, a 68.6-pounder, caught aboard the El Chapo with Capt. B.J. Teems.

Looking back at the tournaments held out of Destin last year, King’s cobia was the largest of all the events.

Renee Bullard, fishing with Capt. Royce Dahnke on the Wassiya, won the World Cobia Championships at Harbor Docks with a 56.9-pounder.

Harbor Docks opted out for a tournament this year.

“We’ve decided to step away for a while until the population hopefully rebounds some,” said Eddie Morgan of Harbor Docks in an email.

The largest cobia in the Destin Flathead at Boshamps Seafood and Oyster House last year was a 54.4-pounder caught on the Done Picken. Boshamps had only four cobia weighed last year in during their tournament.

Boshamps has decided not to have a tournament this year as well.

“With the incredibly slow fishing, I think we’ve all just decided that it’s high time we give the fish a break,” said Miller Phillips of Boshamps. “I doubt it will make for a stellar year next year, but we’ve got to try something.”

The tournament at HarborWalk Marina has been canceled as well as the Spring Fling at AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar. The Spring Fling only had one eligible fish weighed last year, a 50.6-pounder on the Sweet Caroline with Capt. Danny Bilger.