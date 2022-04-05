Bruner Law Firm hands down verdict on Renasant Bank in coed softball

After trailing for three innings, Bruner Law Firm rallied in the fourth to take the lead and never looked back, posting a 17-14 win over Renasant Bank in the city of Destin’s Coed Softball League at Morgan Sports Center.

Down 10-6 after three, Bruner put seven runs on the board in the fourth to go up 13-10. Renasant picked up a run in the bottom of the fourth.

In the fifth, Bruner scored one and Renasant answered with two with Bruner still holding a one-run lead.

With the 75-minute time limit on the game running out, Bruner scored three more runs in the sixth and held Renasant to one in the bottom half.

Jacob Hernandez was the big stick for Bruner Law with two home runs and two singles for seven RBIs. Josh Snyder connected for a double and three singles for an RBI, and Tiffany Werner doubled and singled for two RBIs.

Brandon Patzig was tops for Renasant with a homer, two doubles and a single for five RBIs. Don Edwards hit three singles and a double for two RBIs, and Blake Eslinger hit two singles.

Kuntry Lizards 17, Bad Axes 13

Bad Axes had the upper hand at the end of three, 11-9.

In the fourth, Kuntry Lizards pulled ahead with three runs and then added two more in the fifth for a 14-11 advantage.

Bad Axes scored two more in the sixth and Lizards finished with three in the sixth for the win.

Lee Major led Kuntry Lizards with a homer, double and a single for three RBIs; Danny Atkins hit four singles for two RBIs; and Kortney Cooper four singles for an RBI. Jean Rodriguez slapped out two homers for four RBIs.

Jonathan Tallent clobbered a homer and two singles for three RBIs for Bad Axes. Samantha Unterseh hit three singles and Gabe Acosta tripled and hit two singles.

Bradley Industrial Textile 25, Bruner Law Firm 17

Bradley jumped out to a 16-8 lead in the first three innings. In the fourth, Bradley scored seven more to go up 23-8. Bruner closed the gap with seven runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth. In the fifth and final inning, each team scored two runs.

Nick Wingate led Bradley with a homer, triple and three singles for four RBIs; AJ Hoffstatter cranked out a homer, double and two singles for three RBIs; and Samantha Hollekim hit a double and three singles for three RBIs.

Josh Snyder ripped two homers, a double and a single for three RBIs for Bruner; Jacob Hernandez tripled, doubled and singled for an RBI; and Taylor Snyder hit three singles for an RBI. Michael Haynes knocked out a two-run homer.

Pitch Slapped 25, Ocean’s Church 20

At the end of three innings, Pitch Slapped led 12-11. In the fourth, Pitch Slapped picked up another run and then three more in the fifth.

In the bottom of the fifth, Ocean’s scored eight runs to pull ahead 19-16.

Pitch Slapped had another big turn at bat in the top of the sixth scoring nine runs. Ocean’s only scored one in the bottom for the loss.

Daniel McGeorge led Pitch Slapped with a triple, two doubles and two singles for seven RBIs. Andrew Crane belted two homers and Jess Hampton hit two doubles and two singles for an RBI.

Scott Burke tripled, doubled and singled for two RBIs for Ocean’s. Zach Coole hit two doubles and a single for three RBIs, and Alexia Rossi singled.

Aire Serve 20, Fenders Collision 19

Aire Serve led 14-8 at the end of three and then held on for the win.

Big hitters for Aire Serve were Brandon Blyden with a homer, Matt Wright and Jen Robbins.

Davey Bazylak went four-for-four with four homers for Fenders. Rolando Walters and Ruben Ruiz also had big hits for Fenders.

Bad Axes 20, Fenders Collision 10

No other information was available.