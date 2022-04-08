Freeport Bulldogs pound Destin High Sharks in softball

The Freeport Bulldogs pounded out 16 hits to defeat the Destin High Lady Sharks 17-0 in girls' softball action Monday afternoon at Morgan Sports Center in Destin.

Top batter for the Bulldogs was Mayson Feller with four hits and two RBIs. Ryleigh Mixon connected for three hits and two RBIs.

Securing the only hit for the Destin Sharks was Anna Carroll, but it was too little too late.

Freeport came out strong in the first inning, connecting on five hits for five runs. Leadoff hitter Isabella Holden belted a double to left and scored on a single from Feller. Shelby Cosson singled for an RBI and Alexis Newsome singled up the middle. Then Destin’s shortstop Vianni Silvestie pulled off a double play, making a catch and then a throw to third for an out. Mixon singled to right to bring in the last run for Freeport before Destin pitcher Sydney Davis caught a Bulldog watching at the plate for a strikeout.

In the bottom of the first, Carroll was hit by a pitch to reach first. The next three batters went down on a strikeout, a pop up and a groundout.

In the top of the second, Freeport rallied the bats again and scored 10 runs on some big hits. Cosson had a triple to right center for an RBI. Holden hit a fielder’s choice with two runs scoring. Graison Dorr and Feller hit back-to-back doubles for RBIs. Freeport led 15-0.

In the bottom of the second, Destin failed to get a bat on the ball and went down on strikeouts.

Freeport scored two more runs in the top of the third. Mixon tripled to centerfield and scored on a hit from Dorr. Feller singled to left and scored on a Destin error.

In the bottom half with two outs, Destin’s Carroll singled to right field but was left stranded when the next batter grounded out.

Newsome went the distance for the Bulldogs in the pitching circle. She had six strikeouts, no walks, hit one batter and gave up one hit.

Destin’s Davis struck out two, walked five and hit one batter.