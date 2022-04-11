Destin High Athletics Golf Outing tournaments scheduled

Special to the Destin Log / USA TODAY NETWORK

DESTIN — The community and Destin High School (DHS) students are invited to sign up for Destin High Athletics Golf Outing, the first of a planned series of annual golf tournaments.

The Golf Outing, with a 10 a.m. shotgun start on Sunday, May 1, will be held at the Indian Bayou Golf & Country Club, 1 Country Club Dr E, Destin.

Register for the golf tournament online at www.GoDestinSharks.com, or at DHS.

Pre-registration before April 10 is $500 for a team of 4, and $100 for individuals. After April 10, it will be $550 for a team, and $140 for individuals. The tax-deductible fee includes 18 holes of golf, cart fees, range balls, lunch and awards.

Prizes will be awarded for first, second and last place; Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin. Get lucky with a hole-in-one and win a new car from David Scott Lee Buick/GMC. There will also be raffles, including a 50/50 raffle, mulligan sales and Suzie Stanley tee shots.

DHS Athletic Director Philip Dorn commented, “We appreciate the continuing support from our Destin community with this fundraising Golf Outing. We now have an impressive 22 athletic teams in our first year. There are 11 boys teams and 11 girls teams in all genres of sports. Monies raised at the Golf Outing will help us provide facilities, new equipment, new uniforms and sports medicine care for our DHS Shark student athletes.”

DHS is located at 4325 Commons Drive W. For more information on becoming involved with the Destin High Athletics organization, call 850-204-4044, email Coach Dorn at dornp@destinhigh.org or visit www.destinhighschool.org.