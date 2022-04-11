Destin Marlins finish strong for win over Bruner Spartans in middle school baseball

The Destin Marlins fell behind early but finished strong with two homers in the sixth inning off the bats of Jordan Figueroa and Caleb Wright to post a 17-10 win over the visiting Bruner Spartans of Fort Walton Beach in middle school baseball action Wednesday evening.

When it was all said and done, Destin coach Matthew Cawthon said the entire team showed “great composure.”

“We pitched well and had some big hits in key situations,” Cawthon said.

Each team scored one run in the first inning.

In the second, Bruner pulled away with three runs on three hits. Isiah Rohn doubled then Lavin McDaniel walked. Will Wortman belted a double to centerfield to drive in Rohn. Hudson Knight then singled to left to drive in a run. The last run was scored on a fielder’s choice. Bruner led 4-1.

More Marlin baseball:Destin Marlins trample Meigs Wildcats in middle school baseball

More:Destin Marlins pound Meigs Wildcats in middle school softball action

In the bottom of the third, Destin put six runs on the board. Figueroa reached on an error, then Bruner’s pitcher started to struggle and walked four batters with a fielding error mixed in. Two of the Destin runs were scored on passed balls at the plate and Caden Job knocked in two on a single to center field. The other two were scored on errors. Destin led 7-4 at the end of three.

In the top of the fourth Destin sat Bruner down, with Job making a catch in left field for an out. Figueroa struck out a batter and then later made a catch for the third out.

Destin picked up one run in the bottom half. Figueroa walked and moved around the bases on errors and eventually slipped in home on a passed ball for an 8-4 lead.

Bruner closed the gap in the top of the fifth with three runs on one hit for an 8-7 game. In the top of the sixth, Bruner took the lead 10-8 when Trevor Camden blasted a three-run homer over the left field fence.

News about town:Southern Star and Buccaneer Pirate Ship under new ownership, but expect same great experience

More:Changes on the leaderboard for the 74th annual Destin Fishing Rodeo

In the bottom of the sixth, Destin first tied the game then added on a few more runs for good measure. Wright singled up the middle and then scored on a home run shot by Figueroa. Landon Ullrich walked and Vance Kirby reached on an error. Jace Cunningham hit a shot up the middle to score Caden Stephens, who was running for Ullrich. Palmer Robbins walked and then Brody Ray doubled up the middle for two RBIs.

The next Marlin popped up for an out, then Job walked. Up next, Wright nailed one over the centerfield fence for two RBIs. Figueroa followed with a single, which would be the last Marlin hit of the inning. Destin led 17-10.

The Marlin defense shut Bruner down in short order in the top of the seventh on two ground outs and a strike out.

Destin used three pitchers in the game. Figueroa pitched the first four and one-third innings with five strikeouts, five hits and five walks. Kirby finished out the fifth with a walk and a strikeout, then Cunningham threw the last two innings, giving up one hit and three walks, and striking out three.

Up next for the 6-1 Marlins is a 4:30 p.m. game on April 19 at home against the Pryor Pirates.