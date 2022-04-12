Bad Axes defeats Renasant Bank in Destin Coed Softball League

Gabe Acosta connected for three hits to lead Bad Axes to a 13-8 win over Renasant Bank in the city of Destin’s Coed Softball League at Morgan Sports Center.

Acosta belted a triple and two singles for an RBI.

At the end of two innings, the game was tied 3-3.

In the top of the third, Renasant scored two and Axes picked up three runs to take the lead. In the top of the fifth, Renasant edged ahead with two runs, but Axes answered with five in the bottom half for an 11-7 advantage.

Renasant scored one last run in the top of the sixth, and Axes scored two more to secure the win.

Mike Unterseh blasted a homer and a triple for two RBIs for Bad Axes. Sami Unterseh hit two singles and Mike Ogden belted a home run.

Don Edwards led Renasant with a home run and two singles for an RBI. Tabitha Taylor hit two singles and Todd Preston doubled and singled.

Ocean’s Church 21, Aire Serve 9

At the end of four innings, Ocean’s led 16-8. It finished off the game with five more in the fifth.

Casey Tetman doubled and hit two singles for an RBI for Ocean’s. Danny Adkins connected for three singles.

Michael Robbins connected for two doubles for Aire Serve. Brandon Blyden and Matt Wright each hit a single.

Pitch Slapped 28, Aire Serve 15

Pitch Slapped jumped out to a 16-10 lead in the first three innings. Aire Serve closed the gap in the bottom of the fourth with five runs.

In the top of the fifth, with the 75-minute time limit running out, Pitch Slapped scored 12 runs. Aire Serve failed to score in the bottom half.

Andrew Crane led Pitch Slapped with a home run, two doubles and two singles for six RBIs. Jess Hampton knocked an inside-the-park homer, two doubles and a single for four RBIs, and Dexter Barefield ripped an inside-the-park homer and two triples for four RBIs.

Josh Raya was tops for Aire Serve with a double and a single for three RBIs. Matt Wright and Jen Robbins each singled.

Bradley Industrial Textile 16, Kuntry Lizards 9

Bradley stepped out to an 8-3 lead in the first three innings. They picked up one run in the fourth and then exploded for seven in the top of the fifth.

Lizards scored two more runs in the fifth, three in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Linda Griffith connected for four singles for an RBI for Bradley. Anthony Bartalo tripled, doubled and singled for an RBI, and Nick Wingate cranked out two homers and a single for four RBIs.

Dustin Guess tripled and hit two singles for Lizards. Danny Adkins hit two singles and Alex Rodriguez homered and singled.

Fenders Colision (winner), Ocean’s Church (forfeit)