Bradley Industrial Textile whips Bruner Law Firm on the diamond

Nick Wingate hammered out four hits to lead Bradley Industrial Textile in a 22-19 win over Bruner Law Firm in the city of Destin’s Coed Softball League at Morgan Sports Center.

Wingate cranked out two home runs and two doubles for five RBIs.

Bradley jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the first two innings. By the end of four innings, Bradley led 17-9.

In the top of the fifth, Bruner scored five and Bradley answered with one in the bottom.

In the sixth, Bruner scored five and Bradley pulled off the win with four runs.

AJ Hoffstatter ripped a homer and three doubles for four RBIs for Bradley. Kristen Myers connected for three singles and Anthony Bartolo and Cody Maddux each slapped one out of the park.

Jacob Hernandez hit two home runs for Bruner for five RBIs. Jason Little cranked out a home run and two singles for five RBIs, Josh Snyder doubled and hit four singles for an RBI, and Tiffany Werner doubled and singled. Joey Bianco and Michael Haynes also hit home runs.

Renasant Bank 25, Bruner Law Firm 15

At the end of three innings, Bruner led 14-13. In the top of the fourth, Bruner scored one last run.

Renasant exploded for nine runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead for good. They added three more runs in the fifth.

Todd Preston led Renasant with a homer and three doubles for five RBIs. Parker Porter tripled and hit three singles for three RBIs, and Blake Eslinger connected for two singles. Don Edwards also slapped one out for a homer.

Jacob Hernandez led Bruner with a homer, double and a single for five RBIs. Jason Little homered and hit two singles, and Shardae Hernandez hit two singles. Michael Haynes hit a homer.

Ocean’s Church 19, Pitch Slapped 13

At the end of six innings the game was tied at 13-13. In the top of the seventh, Ocean’s Church scored six runs and then held Pitch Slapped scoreless for the win.

Tops for Ocean’s was Scott Burke with two homers and two singles. Brett Gedmer hit a double and three singles and Alexia Burke doubled.

Tyler Branch led Pitch Slapped with a double and three singles for an RBI. Andrew Crane homered and doubled for three RBIs, and Jess Hampton tripled and doubled.

Fenders Collision 17, Pitch Slapped 17

Fenders jumped out to a 12-7 lead in the first three innings. Pitched Slapped battled back in the bottom of the fourth with six runs to go up 13-12.

With the 75-minute time limit running out, Fenders scored five in the top of the fifth and Pitch Slapped evened the score with four in the bottom.

Big hitters for Fenders were Davey Bazylak with a homer, double and a single four RBIs; Lynda Tanner, three singles; and Panama Walters, double and two singles.

Andrew Crane led Pitch Slapped with two homers and a triple for five RBIs. Lauren Belcher hit two doubles and a single for two RBIs, and Jess Hampton hit two doubles and a single for an RBI.

Aire Serve 21, Fenders Collision 12

No other information was provided.