Destin High Sharks fall to against Bethlehem Wildcats in girls softball action

Despite a good start, the Destin High Sharks lost 20-6 to the visiting Bethlehem Wildcats in girls softball action Wednesday afternoon at Morgan Sports Center in Destin.

“I felt we had opportunities,” said Destin Coach Rob DeGennaro. “The bases were loaded with no outs and then they stood in the batter’s box and let strikes go by. They’ve got to learn it’s not their job to call strikes, it’s the umpire's.”

But on a positive note, the coach saw some bright spots.

He noted the bats of Olivia “YaYa” McClain and Anna Carroll.

“YaYa … she’s batting like .650 and Anna is like .450,” DeGennaro said.

On Wednesday, Carroll had three hits and McClain, two. Maddie Barr ripped two hits, including a triple, while Toni Martin doubled and Holly Schmidt singled for two RBIs

Schmidt also had a big game at third base, getting the tag on a couple of Wildcats.

"Vianni Silvestie showed some toughness there at the end with those catches down at second base,” DeGennaro said.

But it wasn’t enough to secure a win.

Destin got on the board first with one run in the first inning. Carroll singled and scored on a hit from Barr.

In the second, Bethlehem put up four runs on walks and errors.

Destin came back in the bottom half. Ava Towery walked and the next batter struck out. Carroll drew a walk, then Barr smacked a triple to right field for two RBIs. McClain followed with a hard-hit line drive down the left field line to score Barr. McClain later scored on a passed ball for a 5-4 lead.

In the top of the third, the wheels started to fall off for the Sharks. The Wildcats scored six runs on three hits, three walks and a couple of errors. Hayden Pitts doubled for two RBIs, Zoie Ellenburg singled and Morgan Faircloth hit a single for an RBI.

On the defensive side, Destin’s Sydney Davis struck out one, second baseman Abby Hodges fielded a grounder for an out and Schmidt made a tag at third for the final out.

Destin got one run back in the bottom of the third. Hodges and Schmidt walked and Carroll singled up the middle. Hodges scored when McClain drew a walk. Destin trailed 10-6.

In the top of the fourth, Bethlehem scored four more runs on one hit, three walks and two hit batters.

Destin failed to score in the bottom half with three strikeouts.

Bethlehem picked up one run in the top of the fifth and then put the game away in the top of the sixth with five runs.

The Sharks' last home game is at 6 p.m. April 25 against the Rutherford Rams.