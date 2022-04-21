Destin Marlins put Pirates away in short order on the baseball diamond

The Destin Marlins pounded out seven hits to put the Pryor Pirates away 11-0 in four innings of middle school baseball Tuesday evening in Destin.

“We had some really good swings to start us off and set the tone in the first inning,” said Destin Coach Matt Cawthon.

Destin’s lead-off batter Jace Cunningham and Landon Ullrich hit back-to-back home runs to start the Marlins in the bottom of the first. The home run shots were the fifth for both young men.

Cunningham said it was a fast ball that he knocked over the left field fence.

“I hit it close to the hands … I didn’t think it was going,” Cunningham said.

However, the ball cleared the fence and landed on the track around the football field.

As for Ullrich, he said hit a fast ball as well.

“It was right there,” Ullrich said, as he motioned with his hands to make a square, noting the sweet spot.

Jordan Figueroa followed Ullrich with single up the middle and later stole home. Palmer Robbins walked and scored on a single from Cannon Wilbur. Destin led 4-0.

In the top of the second, Destin sat Pryor down quickly. After the first batter walked, Destin catcher Ullrich picked off a Pirate trying to steal second. Figueroa then struck out the next two batters.

In the bottom half, Destin put six more runs on the board on walks and errors. Destin led 10-0.

In the top of the third, the Marlins again held the Pirates in check.

Destin scored one last run in the bottom half on a home run shot from Cunningham. Cunningham nailed the first pitch across the plate directly out center field for his sixth home run of the season.

The Marlin defense shut Pryor down in the fourth for the shutout.

“To come in here and run-rule a team two weeks before the season ends was good,” Cawthon said. “We just got to keep it rolling … got to keep being good teammates.”

The Marlins used three pitchers. Figueroa pitched the first two innings, striking out four and walking two. Caden Job pitched the third and Cooper Smith finished off in the fourth with one strike out.

“They did a fine job,” Cawthon said, noting this was Job and Smith’s first varsity appearance for the Marlins.

Last week the Marlins put the Ruckel Rams away 13-3 and the Meigs Wildcats 10-8, both on the road.

With the win Tuesday evening, the Marlins moved to 9-1 on the season.

They will be playing a non-conference game on Monday, April 25, against Emerald Coast Middle School. The game will be played at South Walton High School. Game time is 6:30 p.m.