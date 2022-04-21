Nothin Matters lands largest ling in Ding-A-Ling Cobia Tournament at the Boathouse

The 77.2-pound cobia weighed in on Day 1 of the Ding-A-Ling Cobia Tournament at the Boathouse Marina by the crew aboard the Nothin Matters finished in first place in the second annual tournament.

Stephen O’Brien was the angler who reeled in the huge ling aboard the Nothin Matters with Capt. Tyler Brielmayer.

“It was the first fish on Day 1 and it stayed,” said Amber Helton, event organizer and weighmaster the Boathouse.

“We knew if we wanted to do better than we did last year we would have to be the first ones out and the last ones in,” Brielmayer said.

Last year, Brielmayer and his crew took second place with a 61.8-pounder.

“The first day we were fortunate enough to spot out a manta ray in some overcast weather that held the winning fish. It was a long week that I could never have done without my crew,” Brielmayer said, also thanking the Boathouse for event and future tournaments to come.

Nothin Matters won $4,860 in prize money.

Placing second overall in the Big Ling was the crew aboard the Hound Dog with Capt. Taylor Waterfield with a 64.6-pounder hauled in by Billy Teems.

The Hound Dog also won the Big 3 Ling Calcutta with 176.2-pounds of cobia. Hound Dog was the big money winner in the tournament, taking home $9,360.

“We put together a great crew and put our time in with some rough conditions,” Waterfield said. “We had a couple of great days of fishing, and a few slow days. We were blessed enough to come out as the biggest money winner, and have a dang good time bending the rod with some buddies. Looking forward to fishing the Ding-A-Ling next year."

Winner of the Big Ling on a Jig was pulled in by Tyler Allen on the Into The Blue with Capt. Nino Bright and Capt. Craig “Groovy” Davis. The cobia weighed 36.6 pounds. For their efforts they won $3,600 in prize money, plus a custom, built rod by Johnny King.

“The first three days, the sea conditions made the tournament some rough fishing,” Bright said.

Nevertheless, he said, “the crew stuck it out and we finally got a cobia big enough to qualify to weigh.”

While fishing to the east of Destin, Bright said they saw a lot of cow rays and manta rays and even a great white shark off the coast of Pensacola.

“That alone I will never forget and will make this tournament even more special,” Bright said.

Helton said she weighed 10 fish during the week-long tournament and recorded six.

Last year, the tournament was just a three-day event with six fish making the leaderboard.