Destin Marlins come from behind for last inning victory over Davidson in softball

With two outs and the go-ahead runner on third, Destin’s Gretchen Kirby smacked a single up the middle to drive in Hannah Isham for a 4-3 win over the visiting Davidson Panthers in middle school softball action Thursday afternoon.

“We’ve never been behind … we’ve led all season,” said Destin Coach Kati O’Brian.

Prior to walking onto the field Thursday, the Destin Marlin softball team was sitting on a 10-0-1 record. The one tie game was with Ruckel a few weeks ago and they ran out of daylight and were unable to finish the game.

On Thursday, the Marlins took an early 1-0 lead in the second inning with Shelby Plasier ripping a single up the middle and later scoring on a groundout from Kaylee McKissack.

Destin put up another run in the bottom of the third. Macy Borgen singled and stole around for the score and a 2-0 advantage.

However, in the top of the fourth, the Marlin defense struggled, made errors and Davidson took advantage and put up three runs for a 3-2 lead.

“They capitalized on some rough errors in the field,” O’Brian said.

The next three innings were scoreless for both teams.

"In the bottom of the seventh, we had to dig deep. We had to get creative,” O’Brian said.

The Marlins went to their short game, put the ball in play and capitalized off a few Davidson errors.

Down by one in the bottom of the seventh, Mykean Pope walked and then Borgen reached on an error. Neilya Stewart, running for Pope, was pegged at the plate trying to steal home for an out. Isham put down a bunt and Borgan scored the tying run. The next batter grounded out. With two outs and Isham on third, Kirby smacked one up the middle to drive in Isham for the win.

For the game, Annabelle Shackelford had three singles, Kirby connected for two hits, while Plasier, Isham and Borgen each had one.

“We struggled at the beginning with a few strike outs … couldn’t connect on the level we needed to. We struggled to get through the holes like we normally do,” she said.

As for the Marlin defense, “It was tough ... we had a couple of good plays, but overall, we didn’t do great,” O’Brian said.

However, the coach did have words of praise for her pitcher, Izzy Douglas.

“Izzy did a great on the mound. She maintained with nine strikeouts and still had a great game,” O'Brian said. “But in the end, we were able to pull it out with some short ball. Whatever we got to do to win … we remain undefeated, I’ll take it.”

BASEBALL

Destin 25, Davidson 3

The Destin Marlins dominated on the diamond, pounding the ball for 20 hits to post a 25-3 victory over the Davidson Panthers in four innings.

In the first, Destin scored two runs and then exploded in the second with 15 runs. Destin scored eight more in the third.

Davidson finally got on the board in the top of the fourth with three runs.

Blasting home runs for the Marlins were Jordan Figueroa with two and Jace Cunningham and Caleb Wright each had one.

Cunningham, Figueroa, Landon Ullrich and Gavin Cann each had three hits in the win, and Palmer Robbins, two.

Pitching for the Marlins were Vance Kirby, Cunningham and Cooper Smith.

With the win the Marlins moved to 10-1 on the season.

The middle school playoffs begin May 2 with finals on May 3. Time and place to be announced later.