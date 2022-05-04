Renasant and Bradley Industrial Textile undefeated in coed tournament play

After the first round of the city of Destin’s Adult Coed Softball League end-of-season tournament, Renasant Bank and Bradley Industrial Textile are undefeated in the double-elimination tournament at Morgan Sports Center.

Renasant Bank came from behind to beat Bruner Law Firm 24-21.

Down 10-2 after two-and-a-half innings, Renasant battled back in the bottom of the third with six runs.

In the top of the fourth, Bruner scored eight to go up by 10 runs. Renasant answered with four in the bottom half.

In the fifth, Renasant scored five to close it down to an 18-17 game.

More local news:Federal for-hire boats to get longest red snapper season in more than 10 years

More:Destin Marlins come from behind for last inning victory over Davidson in softball

In the top of the sixth, Bruner picked up two runs for a 20-17 lead.

Renasant rallied in the bottom half to take their first lead of the game with seven runs for a 24-20 advantage.

Bruner scored one in the top of the seventh for the loss.

Brandon Patzig led Renasant with two homers, a triple and a single for six RBIs. Todd Preston belted two over the fence and a single for four RBIs, Jess Ramm hit two singles and Justin Black had one home run.

Justin Martinez led Bruner with a homer, triple, double and a single for two RBIs. Jason Little connected for two doubles and two singles, Tiffany Werner doubled and singles, and Jacob Hernandez doubled and hit two singles.

Bradley Industrial Textile 17, Bad Axes 11

Down 7-4 after four-and-a-half innings, Bradley rattled the bats in the bottom of the fifth for 10 runs. Bradley picked up three more in the sixth.

Anthony Bartolo led Bradley with two doubles and a single for three RBIs. Cody Maddux hit two doubles and a single for two RBIs, and AJ Hoffstatter connected for three singles for three RBIs.

More sporting news:Destin High Shark softball pulls off win in extra innings over visiting Rams

Rae Richardson hit three singles for Bad Axes. Myah Kallioinen and Charles Gillis each hit two singles. Gillis had four RBIs.

Bad Axes 16, Kuntry Lizards 12

After three innings, Bad Axes led 10-4. Bad Axes scored four more in the fourth.

Kuntry Lizards picked up four runs in the fifth, one in the sixth and three in the seventh.

Bad Axes scored their last two in the bottom of the sixth.

Luke Unterseh led Bad Axes with a homer, double and a single for an RBI. Mike Ogden hit two triples and a single for two RBIs, and Madison Phillips doubled and hit two singles for an RBI.

Dustin Gess was tops for Lizards with a double and three singles for two RBIs. Holly Lee doubled, and Jean Rodriguez homered and hit two singles for two RBIs.

Kuntry Lizards 20, Bruner Law Firm 12

The game was close the first four innings with Lizards up 10-8 at the end of four.

In the fifth, the Lizards rallied for six runs and then picked up four more in the sixth.

Bruner finished up with one in the sixth and three in the seventh.

News from around town:In Memorial: Destin Garden Club puts up marker at Destin Library to remember vets

Alex Santana belted three home runs and a double for six RBIs for Lizards. Jean Rodriguez ripped a home run, double and a single for two RBIs, and Rose Bartlett hit four singles.

Josh Snyder led Bruner Law with a home run, triple and a single for two RBIs. Milli Santiago hit three singles and Jason Little smacked a home run and two singles for an RBI.

Ocean’s Church 18, Fenders Collision 17

Scott Burke led the Ocean’s effort with two homers and a single. Emily Sanders and Benjamin each hit two singles.

Davey Bazylak was tops for Fenders with two homers, two doubles and a single. Ruben Ruiz hit a triple and two doubles and Barry Buchannan connected for three singles.