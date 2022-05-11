Bradley Industrial Textile remains undefeated in coed softball tournament play

Cody Maddux connected for five hits to lead Bradley Industrial Textile in a 26-2 whipping of Renasant Bank in the winner’s bracket of the city of Destin’s Adult Coed Softball League at Morgan Sports Center.

Maddux blasted two home runs and three singles for seven RBIs.

Bradley took charge of the game early, scoring the 10-run limit in the top of the first inning.

Renasant could only muster one run in the bottom half.

In the second, Bradley scored four more and then pushed three across the plate in the top of the third for a 17-1 lead.

Renasant scored one last run in the bottom of the third.

Bradley went on to have another big inning in the fourth with six runs and then finished up with three in the fifth.

Nick Wingate knocked in seven runs for Bradley on a home run, a double and two singles. Catie Mosier hit four singles for three RBIs.

Brandon Patzig connected for two singles for an RBI for Renasant. Todd Preston singled for an RBI and Blake Eslinger singled.

Bad Axes 31, Kuntry Lizards 24

Bad Axes scored seven in the top of the first and Kuntry Lizards rallied the bats to put the 10-run limit on the board in the bottom half.

In the top of the second, Bad Axes exploded for 10 runs and then held Lizards to two runs in the bottom half.

In the third, Bad Axes scored three and Lizards answered with five.

Bad Axes continued to widen the gap in the top of the fourth with eight runs. The Lizards came back with four runs, but Axes led 28-21.

With time running out on the game, each team scored three runs in the last inning.

Luke Unterseh led Bad Axes with three home runs and a double for eight RBIs. Rae Richardson tripled, doubled and hit three singles for six RBIs; Johnny Tallent doubled and hit two singles for six RBIs; and Myah Kallioinen had three singles.

Dustin Gess knocked in six runs for Lizards on two homers and a single. Kayla Haberstitch hit four singles, and Lee Major doubled and singled for two RBIs.

Renasant Bank 21, Bad Axes 9

At the end of three innings, the game was tied at 7-7.

In the top of the fourth, Renasant started to pull away with six runs. Renasant picked up three more in the fifth and then five in the sixth.

Bad Axes scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth for their second loss in the double elimination tournament.

Brandon Patzig was tops for Renasant with two homers and two singles for seven RBIs. Todd Preston tripled, doubled and hit two singles for three RBIS, and Blake Eslinger doubled and singled.

Tops for Bad Axes were Gabe Acosta with a double and two singles for an RBIs; Rae Richardson, three singles for an RBI; Cam Gillis, double and two singles for two RBIs. Luke Unterseh also hit a home run.

Aire Serve 18, Ocean’s Church 9

No other information was provided.