Aire Serve serves up win over Fenders Collision for title in lower division

Shawn Wood knocked in five runs for Aire Serve in their 21-5 win over Fenders Collision in the championship game of the city of Destin’s Coed Softball League lower division tournament at Morgan Sports Center.

Wood hammered out a grand slam and two singles for those five RBIs.

After a scoreless first inning for both teams, Aire Serve rallied in the bottom of the second to score the 10-run limit.

In the top of the third, Fenders put up five runs. Aire Serve answered with one in the bottom.

In the fourth inning, Aire Serve exploded for another 10 runs and the win.

Josh Raya tripled and hit two doubles for two RBIs for Aire Serve and Brandon Blyden connected for a triple and two doubles for three RBIs. Jen Robbins hit two singles for an RBI.

Panama Walters led Fenders with an inside the park home run and a single for two RBIs. Megan Hankins singled for two RBIs and Davey Bazylak doubled.

In the semifinal game, Fenders edged out Ocean’s Church 10-9.

Fenders jumped out to a 6-3 lead in the first inning.

In the top of the fourth, Ocean’s closed it down to a one-run game with two runs scoring.

In the top of the fifth, Ocean’s took the lead with four runs. Fenders answered with two in the bottom half.

With the 75-minute time limit running out on the game, Oceans went scoreless in the top of the sixth and Fenders pushed two runs across the plate for the win.

Panama Walters doubled and singled for Fenders. Lynda Tanner hit two singles for an RBIs and Ruben Ruiz singled.

Scott Burke led Ocean’s with a double and a single. Byron Toups and Mike Burke each doubled.