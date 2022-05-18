Bradley Industrial Textile hold on for tournament title in coed softball

After losing big in the semifinal round of the city of Destin’s Coed Softball League Upper Division Tournament, Bradley Industrial Textile came back to win 10-9 in extra innings over Renasant Bank for the championship title at Morgan Sports Center.

Bradley took a 5-0 lead in the second inning of the championship.

Renasant put up two runs in the fourth and then brought in five runs in the top of the fifth for the lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, Bradley edged ahead again with three runs for an 8-7 game.

In the top of the seventh, Renasant put up one run to even the score at 8-8 to push the game into extra innings.

In the top of the eighth, Renasant scored one run. Bradley pushed two runs across the plate in the bottom half for the win.

For the game, Anthony Bartolo tripled, doubled and singled for three RBIs for Bradley. Bobby Griffith hit three singles for an RBI, and Catie Moser hit two singles.

Brandon Patzig clobbered a home run, a double and a single for three RBIs for Renasant Bank. Matt Campbell slapped a home run and two singles for three RBIs, and Blakeleigh Eslinger connected for two singles and an RBI.

In the semifinal game, Renasant blasted Bradley Industrial 18-2.

At the end of two innings, Renasant was up 8-1. In the top of the third, Renasant put up five more runs. Bradley scored their last run of the game in the bottom of the third.

Renasant wrapped up the game with five runs in the sixth for a run-ruling on the game.

Matt Campbell ripped the ball for three doubles and two RBIs for Renasant. Todd Preston doubled and hit two singles for two RBIs, and Blakeleigh Eslinger hit three singles for two RBIs. Brandon Patzig cranked out a homer.

Catie Moser hit two singles for Bradley, while Bobbie Griffith and AJ Hoffstatter each connected for a double.