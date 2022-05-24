Cubs win Destin Little League’s Minor Championship with combined no-hitter

From Staff Reports

Special to Gannett

After finishing the regular season 7-1-1, and landing the number three seed in the double-elimination playoff tournament, the Destin Cubs claimed the Destin Little League’s Minors Division Championship by beating the Destin Yankees, 1-0, Friday evening at Dalton Threadgill Park.

In the Championship game, the Cubs, coached by Daniel Frankfurt, started Nash Fosdyck at pitcher who threw four nearly perfect innings. “Nash’s pitching was on fire,” Frankfurt said. Fosdyck faced 13 batters, struck out 10, and walked 1. Henry Frankfurt came in in relief in the fifth inning, and combined with Fosdyck to throw a team no-hit shutout, as Henry Frankfurt faced seven batters, struck out two, and walked two.

The Yankees, coached by AJ Scocco, started Jayden Mullins at pitcher who escaped a first inning jam by giving up no runs, despite having the bases loaded and only one out. The second inning saw the only female in the league, Emery Romeo, pitch against the Cubs. Romeo’s pitching was on point, as she put up a stellar performance, facing 17 batters over four-plus innings, striking out three and walking three.

More:Destin Little League Association closes out with celebration and fundraiser

In the bottom of the sixth inning, with the score 0-0, Henry Frankfurt hit the first pitch of the inning up the third base line. The ball bounced past the left fielder to the fence, and after a strong relay throw home, the Yankees were able to hold Frankfurt to a triple. Thereafter, Scocco brought in his ace, Brennar Stewart, to relieve Romeo. The Yankees intentionally walked Fosdyck and Foster Alley to load the bases. With a 3-2 count, and facing a Yankee’s infield who was “playing in” to try and get the force out at home, Joseph Cope hit a grounder to the right side of the diamond that split the first and second baseman and rolled into right field. Henry Frankfurt, on third, was able to score the winning run without a throw home.

The Championship game was a re-match of the semi-finals game played a week earlier between these two teams.

In the semi-finals, the Cubs scratched out a 15-16 win in the bottom of the eighth inning. In the bottom of the fifth inning, losing 6-1, the Cubs manufactured five runs to tie up the score at the end of regulation when Foster Alley scored on a bases loaded walk.

More:Destin Elementary teacher spent 35 years in the same room. Now it's time for new chapter.

The sixth inning started a Texas Extra Inning Shootout, where a runner is placed on second base, with no outs. Each team was held scoreless in the sixth, but the Yankees put together three runs in the top of the seventh, only to have the Cubs tie up the score in the bottom of the inning, when Jeb Staples crossed the plate after a bases loaded walk. The eighth inning saw Scocco’s Yankees hang six runs on the Cubs, giving them a 15-9 lead going into the bottom of the inning. Then, 3 hours and 25 minutes after the game first started, with the score tied 15-15 and the bases loaded, Henry Frankfurt hit a shot to right field to score the winning run.

The Cubs 2022 Championship team was made up of 8-, 9- and 10-year-olds, including: Foster Alley, Joseph Cope, Nash Fosdyck, Henry Frankfurt, Preston Lovell, Sawyer McClain, Caleb Nicholson, Carter Oosterveen, Judson Phillips, Greyson Sparks, and Jeb Staples. The Cubs were Coached by Daniel Frankfurt, Cory Fosdyck, and Jason Alley.