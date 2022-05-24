FLR/2 Brothers wins city of Destin's Men’s Softball League Tournament

With the game deadlocked, AJ Hoffstatter belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to put FLR/2 Brothers on top for an 8-6 victory over M&J in the city of Destin’s Men's Softball League Tournament at Morgan Sports Center.

The game was close throughout with M&J taking a 4-3 lead in the first inning, but then FLR/2 Brothers tying it up in the bottom of the second.

In the top of the third, M&J edged ahead with one run and then added one more in the sixth for a 6-4 lead. In the bottom of the sixth, FLR/2 Brothers tied it up with two runs.

Big hitters for 2 Brothers were Andy Collins with a triple and a double for an RBI; AJ Hoffstatter with the walk-off home run and a single for two RBIs; and Brett Cole with two singles for an RBI.

Leading M&J was Sean Aguilar with a double for two RBIs.

In the semi-final game, M&J whipped FLR/2 Brothers 11-4.

M&J led throughout with three runs in the second, three in the fourth and two in the fifth for an 8-2 lead.

In the sixth, M&J put up three more runs. FLR/2 Brothers finished up with two in the bottom of the seventh.

Dale Sowers hit two singles and a double for M&J, while Corey Aguilar slapped a home run.

Players connecting for two singles each for FLR/2 Brothers were Joe Feltner, Brett Cole and Andy Collins.