Destin Little League Association names All-Star teams

The Destin Little League Association has named the players who have made the All-Star teams in the various age divisions.

Players named to the 8U machine pitch baseball team are Grayson Stricklin, Brooks Capik, Grayton Robbins, Barrett Robbins, William Thillet, Knox Taylor, Tucker Reese, Hudson Riggs, Caleb Riggs, James Sommer, Walter Backes and William Webb. Team manager is Justin Robbins with Brandon Stricklin and Michael Taylor assisting.

The team's tournament began play over the Memorial Day weekend and is scheduled to wrap up June 3.

Players named to the 8U softball team are Olivia Shaffer, Stella O'Neal, Abreigh Solano, Adley Phillips, Harper Wood, Charlie Carter, Audrey Waters, Gabriella Gunter, Caroline Spears, Eva Shaknovsky, Delanie Hayden and Ansleigh Reynolds. Manager is Jared O'Neal. Assistants are Jerod Hayden and Susan Phillips. Their tournament, played in Freeport, started over the Memorial Day weekend and will wrap up June 2.

Players that made the 9U baseball team are Emery Romeo, Marshall Fortenberry, Foster Alley, Griffin Terry, Joseph Cope, Jayden Mullins, Warren Smith, Brosnan Kramer, Tanner Reese and Bentley Barnwell. Dustin Terry is manager with assistants John Fortenberry and Kevin Kramer. Their tournament was played over the Memorial Day weekend in Freeport.

Players named to the 11U baseball team are Logan Connick, Cameron Deslauriers, Gavin Douglas, James Espy, Landon Fagan, Noah Finkler, Nash Fosdyck, Graham Herndon, David Orsua, Brenner Stewart and Kane Terry. Team manager is Drew Espy with Benjamin Orsua as the assistant. Their tournament starts June 18 in Jay.

The 12U All-Star baseball team includes Bentlee Bailey, Case Culhane, McCarver Dahlman, Cam Goins, Stephen Riggs, Colton Romeo, Quentin Saviola, Daxton Stewart, Ethan Thomas and Will Wortman. Matt Dahlman is manager and Jon-Michael Goins and Tony Bailey as assistants.

The tournament for the 12U teams will be held in Destin at Dalton Threadgill Little League Park with games beginning June 25.