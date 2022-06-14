Boathouse Summer Slam passes out prizes for biggest fish of the day

When it comes to tournament fishing, there are fish that make the leaderboard and then there are those that make a daily board.

The Boathouse Summer Slam Fishing Tournament is no different. However, the prize is not necessarily a T-shirt.

Weighmaster Amber Helton has a prize ready to go for each day of the week to award the boat that brings in the largest eligible fish of the day at the Summer Slam.

“Last year when I assigned a sponsor to the week the same boat would sometimes get the same prize multiple days in that week,” Helton said.

“So, this year I assigned a sponsor to a day of the week so that each day is different,” she said.

The list of prizes includes hats, shirts, gift certificates, stainless steel tumblers, woodworks from Preston Green and much more.

Eligible fish in the Summer Slam right now are red snapper and grouper. Amberjack will be added to that list in August when they open back up.

The Summer Slam is a 10-week tournament, which kicked off June 1 and runs through Aug. 7, and features three main species, red snapper, gag grouper and greater amberjack.

This is a boat tournament and is divided by federal, state and private.

But in order to get in the running for the daily prize, you’ve got to bring in the biggest fish of the day.

On June 6, Maximus brought in the biggest fish, a 19.8-pound gag grouper. Kitchen Pass had the largest on June 7, a 22.6-pound red snapper. The Maximus had the largest on June 8, a 17-pound grouper. Then on June 9, Hard Charger backed in with a 15.8-pound red snapper.

As of close on June 9, Kitchen Pass still leads the federal boats in the Red Snapper Division with a 24.2 pounder caught on June 4.

In the Gag Grouper Division, Maximilian leads the federal boats with a 32.4 pounder. Lone Star is first in state boats with a 10.4 pounder and Renegade leads the private boats with a 19 pounder.

The biggest red snapper caught by a lady was a 21.8 pounder on the Maximilian.

As for juniors, the largest red snapper was brought in on the Black Diamond, 15.8 pounds and Seahorse has the largest grouper, 11.4.

Maximilian tops the Pounders Division for federal boats with 404.6 pounds of fish.