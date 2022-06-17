Two big changes on the board in Boathouse Summer Slam Fishing Tournament

When it comes to fishing tournaments, the leaderboards are always changing.

In the last couple of days, the Boathouse Summer Slam Fishing Tournament has seen two significant changes on the board.

The new leading red snapper caught on a federally permitted boat is a 28.6 pounder hauled in on the Into the Blue with Capt. Nino Bright and Capt. Craig “Groovy” Davis. Will Auclair of Crestview reeled in the huge snapper on June 12.

The other big change was in the Junior Division. On June 14, the Backdown 2 with Capt. Phillip Blackburn at the helm came in with a 17.6-pound red snapper caught by a young man from Missouri.

The Summer Slam is a 10-week boat tournament, which kicked off June 1 and runs through Aug. 7, and features three main species, red snapper, gag grouper and greater amberjack.

The tournament is divided into federal, state and private boat divisions as well as ladies and juniors.

With red snapper opening up in state waters on June 17, there is sure to be a lot more changes coming on the leaderboard, as well as boat registrations.

The weigh station at the Boathouse Marina is open daily from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.