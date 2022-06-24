New leaders on the board in the Boathouse Summer Slam Fishing Tournament

With three weeks down and seven to go, the Boathouse Summer Slam Fishing Tournament is weighing fish daily and new leaders on going on the board.

One of the new leaders on the board is Hud Mathes of Fort Walton Beach with a 20.4-pounder caught aboard the Coastline Tree for first in the Red Snapper division for private boats.

The Summer Slam is a 10-week boat tournament, which kicked off June 1 and runs through Aug. 7, and features three main species, red snapper, gag grouper and greater amberjack.

Big fish story:12-year-old Elizabeth Arn of PCB lands massive marlin for pending world record off Africa

More about town:Shore-Dash delivers food to Destin's water playground — Crab Island

The tournament is divided into federal, state and private boat divisions, as well as ladies and juniors.

Another new leader is Kyle Mayden of Texas with a 13.6-pound grouper caught on the Lone Star for a first-place spot in Gag Grouper, state boat category.

Destin’s Guyver Santucci pulled in a 22-pound gag grouper for first in the private boat category. He was fishing aboard the Coastline Tree.

Kayla Fulford of Crestview hauled in a 12.4-pound grouper for first place in the Ladies Division. She was fishing aboard the Maximilian.

Here are some of the other results on the board as of close on June 21:

Red Snapper Division: Federal boat, Into the Blue, 28.6 pounds; State, 850 Charters, 25.8 pounds; Private, Coastline Tree, 22 pounds.

More from the harbor:Boathouse Oyster Bar and Marina looking to bring "past to present" with new weigh station

More:Boathouse Marina – one stop shop for fuel, bait, tackle, bar and more

Gag Grouper Division: Federal boat, Maximilian, 32.4 pounds; State, Lone Star, 13.6 pounds; Private, Coastline Tree, 22 pounds.

Ladies Division: Red Snapper, Maximilan, 21.8 pounds; Gag Grouper, Maximilian, 12.4 pounds.

Junior Division: Red Snapper, Backdown 2, 17.6 pounds; Gag Grouper, Seahorse, 11.4 pounds.

Pounders Division: Federal, Maximilian, 858.3 pounds; State, Lone Star, 193.8 pounds; Private, Load the Wagon, 84.6 pounds.

The scales are open daily at the Boathouse Marina from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.