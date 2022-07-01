Gag grouper making a mark in the Boathouse Summer Slam Fishing Tournament

After 27 days of fishing, the Boathouse Summer Slam Fishing Tournament has a couple of changes on the leaderboard.

In the Gag Grouper Division, Ricky Whitaker landed a 36.6-pound grouper while fishing aboard the Maximilian for a first place aboard a federal boat.

The other big change in recent days was in the Ladies Division. Karissa Rumple of Destin leads after pulling in a 23.4-pound gag grouper while fishing aboard the Seahorse.

The Summer Slam is a 10-week boat tournament, which kicked off June 1 and runs through Aug. 7, and features three main species, red snapper, gag grouper and greater amberjack.

The tournament is divided into federal, state and private boat divisions as well as ladies and juniors.

More from the Boathouse:Boathouse Oyster Bar and Marina looking to bring "past to present" with new weigh station

More:Boathouse Marina – one stop shop for fuel, bait, tackle, bar and more

Others holding down spots on the leaderboard as of June 27 were as follows:

Red Snapper Division: Federal boat, Into the Blue, 28.6 pounds; State, 850 Charters, 25.8 pounds; Private, Coastline Tree, 22 pounds.

Gag Grouper Division: Federal boat, Maximilian, 36.6 pounds; State, Lone Star, 13.6 pounds; Private, Coastline Tree, 22 pounds.

Ladies Division: Red Snapper, Maximilan, 21.8 pounds; Gag Grouper, Seahorse, 23.4 pounds.

Junior Division: Red Snapper, Backdown 2, 17.6 pounds; Gag Grouper, Seahorse, 11.4 pounds.

Pounders Division: Federal, Maximilian, 1036.1 pounds; State, Lone Star, 258 pounds; Private, Load the Wagon, 84.6 pounds.

The scales are open daily at the Boathouse Marina from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.