Destin All-Stars win District 1 Little League title, again

It all came together at the right time for the 10-12 Destin All-Stars as they pulled off a 7-1 victory over Shalimar in the championship game of the Florida District 1 Little League Tournament played at Dalton Threadgill Little League Park in Destin Thursday night.

“It was everything,” said Destin Coach Matt Dahlman as the team was gathering up for photos with the District 1 banner. “It was great pitching and timely hitting.”

Ethan Thomas nearly went the distance in the six-inning game, but was pulled after securing the first out in the bottom of the sixth. Thomas, who had reached his maximum on the pitch count, had to step down and Will Wortman came in to finish the game.

“Ethan pitched his butt off tonight,” Dahlman said.

Thomas struck out four, walked one and gave up one run.

Thomas said he felt good on the mound. And his go-to pitches that worked best were his “fast ball high and inside and my slider down and low,” Thomas said.

But before they got to Thursday’s championship game, Dahlman said what really won it for them was being able to save our pitching for the championship game.

“Daxton Stewart pitched a complete game (Wednesday) to get us here, and that allowed everything to set up perfectly,” Dahlman said.

Destin beat Niceville-Valparaiso 11-1 on Wednesday.

“It was a team effort,” Dahlman said.

Members of the championship team include Bentlee Bailey, Cam Goins, Case Culhane, Colton Romeo, Daxton Stewart, McCarver Dahlman, Quentin Saviola, Stephen Riggs, Will Wortman and Thomas.

Earlier in the tournament, Destin lost to Shalimar, 8-4.

"The first time we played them we didn’t really show them our stuff,” Dahlman said.

The tournament this year was set up a bit differently with the championship game being a winner take all situation and not a double-elimination.

“It all worked out good,” Dahlman said.

Destin jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning in the championship game. Wortman singled and scored on a double from McCarver Dahlman. Dahlman came in on a hit from Case Culhane.

Destin put another run on the board in the third. Romeo singled. Riggs, who went in as a pinch runner, scored on a fielder's choice from Culhane.

Shalimar scored its only run in the bottom of the third.

In the top of the fourth, Thomas singled to left and Wortman singled up the middle. Both scored on a double to left center by McCarver Dahlman for a 5-1 game.

In the bottom half, Saviola made a diving catch for an out, and Thomas struck out two for a scoreless inning for Shalimar.

In the top of the fifth, Destin loaded the bases but couldn’t get a runner home. Stewart singled, Riggs singled and Goins put down a bunt single to load the bases.

In the sixth, Destin picked up two more runs. Wortman singled to right and McCarver Dahlman reached on a fielder’s choice. Romeo walked. Culhane hit a fielder’s choice and two runners slipped in home for a 7-1 advantage and the win.

The next step for the Destin All-Stars is a trip to Sectionals, which will be played in Tallahassee at Chaires-Capitola on July 16-17, with two games on Saturday and one on Sunday.

“Hopefully, we can get to state,” Coach Dahlman said.

“It’s back-to-back for this team,” he said, noting seven of the boys on the team were on the team that won last year," he added. “Every single team Destin put in baseball … won district tournaments. The dream is Williamsport, maybe a long shot, but we’re still in it."