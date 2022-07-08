Backdown 2 is big winner in Summer Slam 4th of July celebration at the Boathouse

Tina Harbuck
The Destin Log

Capt. Phillip Blackburn and crew aboard the Backdown 2 came in with a whopper of a red snapper, 26.6 pounds, over the July 4th weekend to win the Big Red Snapper award at the Boathouse Oyster Bar in Destin.  

For his efforts, Blackburn won a Double G Custom Rod. 

Capt. Phillip Blackburn shows off his 26.6-pound red snapper and custom rod he won for bringing in the largest red snapper over the 4th of July weekend at the Boathouse Oyster Bar.

The 4th of July Big Red Snapper tourney was just part of the 10-week Boathouse Summer Slam Fishing Tournament, which got underway June 1 and goes through Aug. 7.

The Summer Slam is a boat tournament and features red snapper and gag grouper. It is also divided into federal, state and private boat divisions as well as ladies and juniors. There is also a pounders category in which registered boats may weigh their one-person bag limit per trip and keep a running tally of weight throughout the tournament. 

More fishing news:A Work of Art hauls in big blue in 20th annual Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic

More from the docks:High temperatures have people working waterfront jobs taking precautions

The charter boat Championship weighed in a 24.8-pound wahoo at the Boathouse Summer Slam on July 5th as part of Wahoo Week.

Here are the results on the board at the close on July 5: 

  • Red Snapper Division: Federal boat, Into the Blue, 28.6 pounds; State, 850 Charters, 25.8 pounds; Private, Coastline Tree, 22 pounds. 
  • Gag Grouper Division: Federal boat, Maximus, 41 pounds; State, Lone Star, 13.6 pounds; Private, Coastline Tree, 22 pounds. 
  • Ladies Division: Red Snapper, Maximilan, 21.8 pounds; Gag Grouper, Seahorse, 23.4 pounds. 
  • Junior Division: Red Snapper, Backdown 2, 17.6 pounds; Gag Grouper, Seahorse, 11.4 pounds. 
  • Pounders Division: Federal, Maximilian, 1,297 pounds; State, Lone Star, 258 pounds; Private, Load the Wagon, 84.6 pounds. 

The scales are open daily at the Boathouse Marina from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. 