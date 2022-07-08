Backdown 2 is big winner in Summer Slam 4th of July celebration at the Boathouse

Capt. Phillip Blackburn and crew aboard the Backdown 2 came in with a whopper of a red snapper, 26.6 pounds, over the July 4th weekend to win the Big Red Snapper award at the Boathouse Oyster Bar in Destin.

For his efforts, Blackburn won a Double G Custom Rod.

The 4th of July Big Red Snapper tourney was just part of the 10-week Boathouse Summer Slam Fishing Tournament, which got underway June 1 and goes through Aug. 7.

The Summer Slam is a boat tournament and features red snapper and gag grouper. It is also divided into federal, state and private boat divisions as well as ladies and juniors. There is also a pounders category in which registered boats may weigh their one-person bag limit per trip and keep a running tally of weight throughout the tournament.

Here are the results on the board at the close on July 5:

Red Snapper Division: Federal boat, Into the Blue, 28.6 pounds; State, 850 Charters, 25.8 pounds; Private, Coastline Tree, 22 pounds.

Gag Grouper Division: Federal boat, Maximus, 41 pounds; State, Lone Star, 13.6 pounds; Private, Coastline Tree, 22 pounds.

Ladies Division: Red Snapper, Maximilan, 21.8 pounds; Gag Grouper, Seahorse, 23.4 pounds.

Junior Division: Red Snapper, Backdown 2, 17.6 pounds; Gag Grouper, Seahorse, 11.4 pounds.

Pounders Division: Federal, Maximilian, 1,297 pounds; State, Lone Star, 258 pounds; Private, Load the Wagon, 84.6 pounds.

The scales are open daily at the Boathouse Marina from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.