Destin All-Stars stay loose and ready for Little League Section 1 tournament

With the Section 1 tournament just days away, the 10-12 Destin All-Stars are getting in their reps and staying loose.

“We’re just going to try and keep them loose,” said Destin Coach Matt Dahlman as he hit some infield to the team Wednesday afternoon at Dalton Threadgill Little League Park in Destin.

Most of the players on the All-Star team are still playing ball, whether it be travel ball or tournament ball.

“We’re just going to get reps and keep our fundamentals” he said.

Members of the Destin All-Stars are Bentlee Bailey, Cam Goins, Case Culhane, Colton Romeo, Daxton Stewart, McCarver Dahlman, Quentin Saviola, Stephen Riggs, Will Wortman and Ethan Thomas.

Destin won the District 1 title after shutting Shalimar down 7-1 in the championship game. With the win Destin will represent District 1 at the Section 1 tournament to be played at Chaires-Capitola Little League Park in Tallahassee against the winner of District 20.

The Section 1 tournament will consist of two games on July 16 with a possible game on July 17. The winner will represent Section 1 at the State Tournament on July 22 at Pinellas Park.

In the meantime, Destin is getting prepped.

“We’re going to turn the machine up real hard in the cage and get used to hitting some velocity,” Dahlman said, which is something the team struggled with during the district tournament, hard pitching.

“So, we’re going to work on that and stay in game-shape hitting,” he said.

“That’s going to be the name of the game … putting the ball in play against good pitching, and pitching well ourselves,” Dahlman said.

Destin has plenty of pitchers in their arsenal. Out of the 10 players on the team, eight are able to pitch if called on.

“We’ve got plenty of kids that can pitch. It’s just a matter of how well we execute,” he said.

But the strength of the team is “experience,” Dahlman said, noting most of the players on the team have been playing together since they were 7 and 8 years old.

“They just play a lot of baseball,” he said.

“They’ve been here … they know what to expect,” Dahlman said.

Destin Little League won the District 1 title last year but lost in the Section Tournament.