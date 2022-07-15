Fish weighed daily at Boathouse Summer Slam, few board changers

Fish continued to be weighed daily, but with a lot of big fish already posted on the board, there’s not many changes in the leaderboard of the fourth annual Boathouse Summer Slam Fishing Tournament.

The Summer Slam is a 10-week boat tournament, which kicked off June 1 and runs through Aug. 7, and features red snapper and gag grouper. The tournament is divided into federal, state and private boat divisions as well as ladies and juniors. There is also a pounders category where registered boats may weigh their one-person bag limit per trip keeping a running tally of weight throughout the tournament.

The most recent changes happened last week.

Young Jakeb Saliba of Alabama reeled in a 19.4-pound red snapper on July 6 while fishing aboard the ChampionShip with Capt. Matthew Champion. His catch is the Junior leading red snapper.

More:Boathouse Oyster Bar and Marina looking to bring "past to present" with new weigh station

More:Boathouse Marina – one stop shop for fuel, bait, tackle, bar and more

On July 8, Ray Kincaid of Fort Walton Beach landed a 21.4-pound red snapper while fishing aboard Load The Wagon for the biggest snapper on a Private Boat.

Here’s how the leaderboard looked as of close on July 11:

Red Snapper Division: Federal boat, Into the Blue, 28.6 pounds; State, 850 Charters, 25.8 pounds; Private, Load The Wagon, 21.4 pounds.

Gag Grouper Division: Federal boat, Maximus, 41 pounds; State, Lone Star, 13.6 pounds; Private, Coastline Tree, 27.8 pounds.

Ladies Division: Red Snapper, Seahorse, 25.2 pounds; Gag Grouper, Seahorse, 23.4 pounds.

Junior Division: Red Snapper, ChampionShip, 19.4 pounds; Gag Grouper, Seahorse, 11.4 pounds.

Pounders Division: Federal, Maximilian, 1,367.2 pounds; State, Lone Star, 258 pounds; Private, Load The Wagon, 189.8 pounds.

The scales are open daily at the Boathouse Marina from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.