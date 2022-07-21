More than 500 fish weighed at Boathouse Summer Slam

Tina Harbuck
The Destin Log

The fourth annual Boathouse Summer Slam Fishing Tournament has hit the 500 mark and then some for the number of fish weighed. 

The Summer Slam is a 10-week boat tournament, which kicked off June 1 and runs through Aug. 7, and features red snapper and gag grouper. The tournament is divided into federal, state and private boat divisions as well as ladies and juniors. There is also a pounders category where registered boats may weigh their one-person bag limit per trip keeping a running tally of weight throughout the tournament. 

Guy Santucci shows off his 22.2 pound red snapper he caught on his boat Coastline Tree. His catch is leading in the Private Boat Division for red snapper.

As of July 18, 507 fish had been recorded, according to weighmaster Amber Helton. 

The most recent change in the leaderboard happened over the weekend when local angler Guy Santucci pulled in a 22.2-pound red snapper aboard his private boat, Coastline Tree. 

Here’s how the leaderboard looked as of close on July 18: 

Sadie Sappington shows off her 21.4-pound red snapper caught aboard the Maximilian. She is leading in the junior division.

Red Snapper Division: Federal boat, Into the Blue, 28.6 pounds; State, 850 Charters, 25.8 pounds; Private, Coastline Tree, 22.2 pounds. 

Gag Grouper Division: Federal boat, Maximus, 41 pounds; State, Lone Star, 13.6 pounds; Private, Coastline Tree, 27.8 pounds. 

Ladies Division: Red Snapper, Seahorse, 25.2 pounds; Gag Grouper, Seahorse, 23.4 pounds. 

Junior Division: Red Snapper, Maximilian 21.4 pounds; Gag Grouper, Seahorse, 11.4 pounds. 

Anglers off the Great Escape weigh in a few red snapper at the Boathouse Summer Slam for a daily.

Pounders Division: Federal, Maximilian, 1,640.4 pounds; State, Lone Star, 311.6 pounds; Private, Load The Wagon, 189.8 pounds. 

Only two weeks left in the Summer Slam. 

The scales are open daily at the Boathouse Marina from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.