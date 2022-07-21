More than 500 fish weighed at Boathouse Summer Slam

The fourth annual Boathouse Summer Slam Fishing Tournament has hit the 500 mark and then some for the number of fish weighed.

The Summer Slam is a 10-week boat tournament, which kicked off June 1 and runs through Aug. 7, and features red snapper and gag grouper. The tournament is divided into federal, state and private boat divisions as well as ladies and juniors. There is also a pounders category where registered boats may weigh their one-person bag limit per trip keeping a running tally of weight throughout the tournament.

As of July 18, 507 fish had been recorded, according to weighmaster Amber Helton.

The most recent change in the leaderboard happened over the weekend when local angler Guy Santucci pulled in a 22.2-pound red snapper aboard his private boat, Coastline Tree.

Here’s how the leaderboard looked as of close on July 18:

Red Snapper Division: Federal boat, Into the Blue, 28.6 pounds; State, 850 Charters, 25.8 pounds; Private, Coastline Tree, 22.2 pounds.

Gag Grouper Division: Federal boat, Maximus, 41 pounds; State, Lone Star, 13.6 pounds; Private, Coastline Tree, 27.8 pounds.

Ladies Division: Red Snapper, Seahorse, 25.2 pounds; Gag Grouper, Seahorse, 23.4 pounds.

Junior Division: Red Snapper, Maximilian 21.4 pounds; Gag Grouper, Seahorse, 11.4 pounds.

Pounders Division: Federal, Maximilian, 1,640.4 pounds; State, Lone Star, 311.6 pounds; Private, Load The Wagon, 189.8 pounds.

Only two weeks left in the Summer Slam.

The scales are open daily at the Boathouse Marina from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.