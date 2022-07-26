Spiny lobster season starts soon

Special to Gannett

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

The 2022 spiny lobster season opens with the two-day recreational mini-season on July 27 and 28, followed by the regular commercial and recreational lobster season, which starts Aug. 6 and runs through March 31, 2023.

“Spiny lobster season is an exciting time for anglers of all ages to be on the water,” said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Commissioner Robert Spottswood. “It’s also a great time to practice safe boating and take care around Florida’s coral reefs.”

The daily bag limit is 12 per person during the two-day mini-season and six per person after Aug. 6. For more about bag limits, size limits, where to harvest and other regulations, go to MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Lobster” under the “Crabs, Lobster and other Shellfish” tab.

Don’t forget to get your license and spiny lobster permit at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

If bully netting this season, please keep lights directed toward the water and avoid shining them at houses or people along the shoreline. Please be considerate of others by keeping sound levels low when near shoreline residences.

Don’t forget to use care around corals and other marine life. FWC launched the Florida Coral Crew to engage sportsmen and women in the effort to combat Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease. Before you go out looking for lobster, you can sign up to join the crew at FLCoralCrew.com.

Be safe when diving for lobster. Wear a life jacket when underway and do not drink and boat. When lobstering in open water, divers should stay within 300 feet of a properly displayed divers-down flag or device and within 100 feet of a properly displayed divers-down flag or device if near an inlet or navigation channel. Boat operators traveling within 300 feet of a divers-down flag or device in open water or within 100 feet of one on an inlet or navigational channel must slow to idle speed.

For more information, visit MyFWC.com/Boating/Regulations and click on “Divers-down Warning Devices.”

Looking to keep up to date on Florida’s saltwater fishing regulations? Find them on the Fish Rules app. Learn more at FishRulesApp.com or follow Fish Rules at Instagram.com/FishRulesApp or Facebook.com/FishRulesApp.