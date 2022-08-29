Destin High Sharks fall in volleyball but not before posting a victory

The Destin High Sharks were serving, setting and killing it on the volleyball court in their first home match of the season, but not enough to secure a win.

The Sharks lost 3-1 to the visiting Conquerors of West Florida Baptist of Milton, but not without putting up a fight with the student section roaring in full force at the Destin United Methodist Church Family Life Center.

“They did better than expected,” said Destin Coach Lani Kekahuna.

“I have high expectations … but it’s a work in progress. The girls do work hard and they know my expectations are high.

“But they’ve come a long way and I think with time there is going to be more improvement,” she said.

The Destin Sharks won the first contest 25-17. The Sharks took an early 9-4 lead on serves from Adriana Kerns, Brianna Eubank, Laura Laguardia and Regan Palmer. West Florida closed the gap with a couple of points before Destin’s Lauren Rice hammered one home for the Sharks for a 10-6 advantage.

Destin lost the serve and West Florida evened the score with Addison Hayek serving up three consecutive points to tie the game at 10-10. The teams swapped points, before Destin went on a scoring spree. Kerns served up four straight points to go up 16-11.

West Florida picked up three more and then Destin’s Eubank scored three points with Rice and Laguardia teaming up at the net for a block. Destin led 20-14.

West Florida battled back with Dani Burton knocking home four points to close the gap at 20-19.

Destin broke the serve with a block from Laguardia. Laguardia then went to the line and served up four straight points for the Sharks and the win.

In game two, Destin lost 25-18. The Sharks had the early lead, 7-5, but couldn’t hold on. Destin missed a serve and gave the ball over to the Conquerors. The Conquerors cashed in with seven straight points from Morgan Kemp. At that point, the Sharks never got the lead back. Late in the game, Destin came within four points of catching the Conquerors, 21-17, but that was as close as they would come.

In game three, the West Florida Conquerors took the lead, 5-1, with the Sharks bouncing back to tie the game with Laguardia at the service line. West Florida came back to go up 9-5.

Destin broke the serve and then went to work with Palmer at the service line. Alex Aslin hammered in a few points for the Sharks with Destin going up 15-9.

Destin kept the lead for a few minutes before the Conquerors started pecking away at their lead. West Florida managed to even the score at 21-21, and then finished up with a little run at the end for a 25-21 victory.

In the fourth game, Destin lost 25-15. The Conquerors led throughout. Destin managed to close it down to a one-point game a couple of times before the Conquerors pulled ahead 18-8.

Destin made one last run on the Conquerors with Kerns at the service line for three straight points. West Florida wrapped it up 25-15.

The Sharks will play at home, at 6 p.m., Sept. 1, against the Rocky Bayou Christian Knights of Niceville. Destin home court is Destin United Methodist Church Family Life Center.