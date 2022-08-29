Destin Marlins fall two straight to Ruckel Rams of Niceville in volleyball

In their first home game of the season, the Destin Marlins lost to the visiting Ruckel Rams of Niceville in middle school volleyball action Wednesday evening.

Playing the best two out of three, Destin lost 25-13, 25-14.

“Ruckel came out and did all the little things they needed to do, and the girls did not,” said Destin Coach Brooke Blair.

“We missed too many serves and passed too many free balls out. Missed serves killed us.

“But that’s alright, we’re coming back ready to go,” she said.

Destin had the first game within reach, until the Rams made a five-point run late in the game to go up 20-10. Destin broke the serve on a block from Kenzie Prosser but then turned it right back over to the Rams. Ruckel scored three more consecutive points. Destin picked up two more points on Ruckel miscues.

Destin missed four serves in the game.

In game two, Destin took an early lead with Ava Kramer serving up four consecutive points for an 8-5 advantage. Ruckel got the ball and the scoring went back and forth with the game deadlocking at 11-11.

After Destin missed a block at the net, Ruckel broke the tie and then went on a scoring spree putting up eight straight points.

The Marlins picked up a couple of points late on a kill shot from Prosser and a serve from Shelby Plasier.

In the end, it was Ruckel 25, Destin 14.