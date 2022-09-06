New Life, Costa Verde, Bad Axes and Klutch post victories on first night of coed softball

The city of Destin’s Coed Softball League hit the ball fields this past week at Morgan Sports Center in Destin.

Here is a wrap-up from the action:

New Life Church 23, Fenders Collision 11

New Life jumped out to a 12-7 lead in the first three innings and then put Fenders away in the next two with five runs in the fourth and six in the fifth for a 12-run advantage.

George Provenzano was the top batter for New Life with four singles. Matt Raya hit two doubles and a single and Anna Salcedo doubled and hit two singles.

Max Williams led Fenders with two doubles and two singles. Rolando Walters slapped a home run and two singles, and Megan Hawkins connected for three singles.

Costa Verde 22, Austin Music 6

Costa Verde led 6-1 at the end of two innings. Costa went on to score eight runs in the third and fourth innings for the win.

Scott Burke and Michael Burke each cranked out a home run and a single for Costa. Emily Jourers hit two singles.

Day Powell doubled and singled for Austin. Brittnee Orr and Austin Hawthorne each connected for a double.

Bad Axes 13, Big Head Motorsports 12

Bad Axes jumped out to a 12-2 lead in the first two innings and then held on for the win.

Rich Bradley hit three singles for an RBI for Bad Axes. Stacey Ski hit a triple and a single for two RBIs, and Jerry Dameron connected for two singles.

Nate Caban led Big Head with three triples and a single for two RBIs. Jen Robbins hit three singles, and Brandon Blyden tripled, doubled and singled.

Klutch 27, Bruner Law Firm 5

Klutch took a 9-1 lead in the first two innings, and then buried Bruner with 10 runs in the third and 10 runs in the fourth.

Matt Campbell led Klutch with two doubles and three singles for five RBIs. Pete Aguilar slapped a home run, triple and a single for three RBIs, and Brandon Patzig ripped a homer.

Jason Little led Bruner with a home run and a single for three RBIs. Justin Martinez hit two singles and Jaclyn Haberman doubled.