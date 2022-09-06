36th annual Harbor Docks Charities event raises more than $80,000 for Take a Kid Fishing Day

Special to Gannett

Harbor Docks Charities recently hosted their most successful auction to date, raising $80,711, at the 36th annual event held at the downstairs bar at Harbor Docks.

More than 200 people attended the event on Aug. 27 with live music provided by Shane Curle and auctioneer Ted Corcoran hosting the festivities. The live auction was the highlight of the night, raising $62,150. Top prizes included a trip to Livingston, Montana selling for $14,000 and Yoshie’s 30 person catered sushi holiday party raising $10,000. There was also $13,061 raised in the silent auction, and over $5,000 in private donations brought the grand total to $80,711.

“To see such a wonderful crowd come out and support our efforts was overwhelming,” said Eddie Morgan, owner of Harbor Docks Restaurant.

“This will allow us to once again take upwards of 300 children fishing in November, as well as continuing to Destin Harvest with their efforts,” Morgan said.

Volunteers from Destin Harvest, one of the beneficiaries of Harbor Docks Charities’ events, were on hand to assist, as well as many other community members and the entire Fort Walton Beach High School boys' basketball team.

“We couldn’t make any of these events happen without the support of our wonderful volunteers, but having Coach Chris Carswell and his team show up and support us every single year is really special,” Morgan said.

Harbor Docks Charities’ 27th Annual Take a Kid Fishing Day will take place on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Harbor Docks Restaurant. More details, including registration information will be released at a later date.

Destin Harvest is a non-profit food harvest organization servicing Okaloosa and Walton Counties. The organization employs a fleet of refrigerated trucks to harvest high volume food donations from local grocery stores, restaurants and wholesalers. Foods that are harvested by their trucks are delivered directly to over 40 feeding programs in Okaloosa and Walton Counties.

For more information about Harbor Docks Charities or Take a Kid Fishing Day, contact Eddie Morgan at eddie@harbordocks.com.