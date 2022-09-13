Big Head Motorsports edges out Costa Verde in Adult Coed Softball League

Nate Caban connected for three hits to lead Big Head Motorsports in a 6-5 victory over Costa Verde in the city of Destin’s Adult Coed Softball League at Morgan Sports Center.

Caban ripped a double and two singles for an RBI.

Big Head got on the board first with a run in the bottom of the second. Costa took the lead in the top of the third inning with three runs, but Big Head edged ahead with three runs in the bottom half.

In the top of the fifth, Costa evened the score with one run. Big Head regained the lead in the bottom half with two runs.

Costa finished up with one run in the top of the sixth.

Other big hitters for Big Head were Michael Robbins and Todd Schrag, each with two singles.

Keith Duncan led Costa with a triple and a single for an RBI. Zack Cook doubled and singled and Alexia Burke hit two singles.

Bad Axes 21, Austin Music 15

At the end of three innings, Bad Axes trailed 14-12. But they scored three in the fourth and six in the fifth to pull off the win.

Mike Ogden was the big stick for Bad Axes with two homers and two singles for eight RBIs. Madi Phillips hit three singles for an RBI, and Tony Barnett doubled for an RBI.

Ty Turned led Austin Music with two doubles for an RBI. Dax Powell connected for two singles, and Doris Pound had one hit.

Bruner Law 23, Fenders Collision 14

After four innings, Fenders Collision was on top 12-10. In the top of the fifth, Bruner Law exploded for nine runs to take the lead 19-12. Bruner finished up with four in the sixth for the win.

Shardae Hernandez led the Bruner Law team with a double and four singles for three RBIs. Louis Kane ripped three doubles and a triple for two RBIs, and Kristie Myers tripled, doubled and singled for an RBI. Roberto Lopez cranked out two home runs and Jason Little one.

Max Williams, Ashlyn Stanford and Meghan Herron each hit two singles for Fenders.

Klutch 26, New Life Church 10

Klutch dominated and led 22-10 at the end of three innings.

Brandon Patzig knocked in eight runs on two homers, a double and a single for Klutch. Matt Campbell belted a home run, triple and two doubles for three RBIs, and Tiny Lee hit three singles for an RBI.

Connecting for one hit each for New Life were Josh Raya, Adam Siler and Conley Hataway.