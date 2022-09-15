Destin Lady Marlins put Pryor Pirates away in two in volleyball action

The Destin Marlins put the Pryor Pirates away in two straight, 25-7, 25-14, in volleyball action Monday evening at Destin Middle School.

“That first game was awesome. They served well, they passed well, they hit well. Everything was on point,” said Destin Coach Brooke Blair.

"The second game we had a little bit of a slow start, but they still brought it back and worked together,” Blair said.

It all boiled down to “hustling and working together,” Blair added.

In the first game, the Marlins jumped out to a 12-0 lead. Destin shut Pryor down on their first attempt to score with Mya Divens lowering the hammer on the Pirates. Destin’s Shelby Plasier then went to the service line and served 11 consecutive points, before turning the ball over.

Pryor missed a serve, giving the ball back to Destin. Divens served up three straight with Gigi Vignali going up for a block. Destin lost the serve and Pryor picked up two points. The Marlins finished with Haley Mike, Kenzi Prosser and Neilya Stewart serving up points, but not without help from Candace Berry, Ava Kramer and Lennon Christy, who hammered home a few.

In game two, the scoring went back and forth with Pryor taking the lead, 10-9. Destin shut the Pirates down with Vignali powering one in. Destin’s Luci Frankfurt served up three straight, two for aces, to give the Marlins an edge.

Down the stretch, Destin’s Prosser served up five consecutive points to go up 20-12. Christy finished with three straight for the Marlins , including a block by Divens at the net. Destin won 25-14.

With the win, the Marlins moved to 7-1 on the season.

Destin plays Ruckel Middle on Monday at 6 p.m. in Niceville.