Destin High Sharks fall in double overtime to Rocky Bayou

In a tough competitive battle, the Destin High Sharks lost on the road 28-22 in double overtime to the Rocky Bayou Christian Knights in Fort Walton Beach Friday night.

“We’re always ready for a contest … that’s what we’re here for,” said Destin Coach E.G. Green as he walked off the field at Meigs Middle School stadium Friday night.

And it was a contest, with the score deadlocked at 15-15 at the end of regulation.

In overtime, each team gets a chance to score from the 10-yard line in four downs.

Rocky got the ball first and scored quickly. Quarterback Noah Potts ran around the left end for a gain of 9 yards. On the next play, Gideon Rossell dove over the top for the score. Shamus Devers kicked in the point after and Rocky was on top 22-15.

Destin got pushed back a yard on their first play and failed to gain any ground on the second. On third down, quarterback Ethan Ramsey tossed the ball to Syr Rhodes who took it around the right end for the score. Adam Bouhjar kicked in the point after, forcing a second OT.

This time, Destin got the ball first and was plagued with penalties. On fourth-and-17, the Sharks attempted a field goal that fell short.

Rocky came in and scored in three plays with Rossell running it in from 8 yards out for the win.

“You got to give it too Rocky. They came to play and they defended their home turf,” Green said.

When it was all said and done the stats were about even.

Destin had 112 yards rushing and 108 through the air, while Rocky had 108 yards on the ground and 106 through the air. The biggest difference was penalties. Destin had 100 yards in penalties and Rocky 15.

Nevertheless, Green was proud of how the Sharks battled.

“I’m just thankful. They fought and they fought and they fought. I think they fought enough to start believing and continue to believe. It’s a long season,” Green said.

“We’re just trying to get there in a hurry,” he said.

“But our offense will continue to grow,” Green said, noting they need to cut out the self-inflicted mistakes.

“It takes time … still no excuses. We were at the door, we just didn’t get through it this week,” Green said.

However, Destin did get on the scoreboard first. At the end of the second quarter, the Sharks put together a nine-play drive, culminating in a 3-yard run for the score by Sonny Taylor. Quarterback Jordan Figueroa, who completed seven of nine passes on the night, hit Price Bowen in the right corner of the endzone for the 2-point conversion and Destin led 8-0 at the half.

In the third quarter, Rocky scored on their first possession with Potts connecting with Valor Pierce on a 21-yard TD reception. Potts went to Jackson Mallick for the 2-point play and the game was tied up.

The Sharks sputtered on their next possession and had to punt.

After a personal foul against the Sharks, Rocky got the ball on the Destin 30-yard line. Rossell, who finished up with 72 yards rushing, scored on a 30-yard run around the left end. Deverse kicked in the PAT to go up 15-8.

At the start of the fourth, Destin evened the score. Starting from the 50-yard line, the Sharks scored in 13 plays. Ethan Ramsey at quarterback completed six passes on the drive. Rhodes had a catch for a gain of 12 yards and Bowen picked up 5 and 9, while Taylor picked up 8 yards. Ramsey finally scored on a quarterback sneak up the middle. Bouhjar kicked in the PAT for a 15-15 ball game, forcing the game into OT.

“They gave it everything they had. We’ve got another week to improve and get better,” Green said.