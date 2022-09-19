Destin High Sharks boys golf team wins first match

The Destin High Sharks got their first win on the golf course this week with the boys team capturing a victory over Freeport at the Sharks' home course, Indian Bayou Golf and Country Club.

The Sharks beat Freeport, 215 to 242.

Low score for Destin was Baylen Knox with 48.

“The team has really worked hard this year,” Destin Coach Jacob Hill said.

“We have focused on trying to have a more competitive mentality. I think seeing the results of this win and shaving 20 shots off of our team score from our match last week will only continue to motivate the team to work harder,” Hills said.

“It feels great to get the first win. It’s a great group of kids. We just want to keep getting a little better every day so that more wins will come,” he said.

As for the Lady Sharks, they didn't have enough players to record an official team score, but they played and made a good showing on the course against Freeport.

“I’ve seen a lot of growth, which is fun to see,” Destin Coach Tyler Bergman said.

But more than that, Bergman said he saw one of the “best shows of sportsmanship ever" from one of his players, freshman Ivey Grant.

So much so, the Freeport coach sent an email the day after the match commenting on the sportsmanship.

Grant, a freshman, was paired with another freshman, Makayla Colbeth, both with little or no experience.

The Freeport golfer got to the tee box and struggled to hit the ball off the tee. Her coach whispered to her, “the only thing worse than a failure is not trying.”

After many attempts, Colbeth still struggled to make contact with the ball to get it down the fairway. The coach asked her if she wanted to continue and she replied yes.

Here’s how the rest of the email read:

“This is where Ivey stepped in and let Makayla (Colbeth) know that just a few weeks ago she was doing the same thing. After continuing to play a few holes, positive reinforcement, and teamwork between the two of them, Makayla's swing got better, she began making contact with the ball, and ended up sinking a nearly 50-foot putt. Ivey's parents were very patient and supportive of both student-athletes. I want to thank Coach Hill, Coach Bergman, Destin High School, Ivey, and her parents for all working together to make a difference. This is what sportsmanship is all about and the long-lasting relationships that the game of golf and sports as a whole can bring,” Freeport Coach Derrick Bumpers said in the email.