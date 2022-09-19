Klutch whips Fenders Collision in Destin Adult Coed Softball League

Brandon Patzig drove in 12 runs on seven hits to lead Klutch in a 37-17 victory over Fenders Collision in the city of Destin’s Adult Coed Softball League at Morgan Sports Center.

Patzig clobbered a grand slam, a triple, double and four singles to lead the attack.

Klutch trailed 12-17 at the end of three innings, but rallied in the top of the fourth with nine runs. In the top of the fifth, Klutch scored six runs and then finished the game with the 10-run limit in the sixth.

Other big hitters for Klutch were Matt Campbell with a home run, triple and four doubles for five RBIs, Tiny Lee with a double and three singles for four RBIs, and Jordan Brewer cranked out a home run.

Leading Fenders was Max Williams with a triple and a double for an RBI. Ashlyn Stanford hit two singles for two RBIs and Jennifer Bazylak connected for two singles.

New Life Church 18, Bad Axes 12

New Life Church exploded for the 10-run limit in the second to pull away from Bad Axes 15-0.

At the end of five, New Life was up 17-4. Bad Axes scored five in the top of the sixth and then added three in the seventh. New Life scored its other run in the bottom of the sixth.

Matt Raya led New Life with a homer and two singles for two RBIs. Anna Salcedo hit three singles for four RBIs, and Adam Siler connected for two singles for two RBIs.

Tony Barnett was the big hitter for Bad Axes with a home run and a triple for four RBIs. Gabe Acosta smacked an inside the park home run and a double for an RBI, and Madi Phillips doubled.

Costa Verde 24, Austin Music Co. 11

After three innings, Costa Verde led 10-8. In the top of the fourth, Costa picked up eight runs and Austin Music answered with three runs.

In the top of the sixth, Costa brought in six runs for a 12-run ruling on the game for the win.

Scott Burke was tops for Costa with four doubles and a triple for three RBIs. Mike Burke doubled and hit two singles for two RBIs, and Jessica Hampton ripped an inside the park home run and two singles for three RBIs.

Romann Pound led Austin Music with a double and a single for two RBIs. Connecting for two hits each were JJ Higgins and Brittany Corraturo.

Bruner Law Firm 28, Big Head Motorsports 16

Bruner Law had a big inning in the second, scoring the 10-run limit. By the end of four innings, Bruner was on top 17-11. Bruner finished up with four in the fifth and seven in the sixth for the win.

Louis Kane clobbered two homers, a double and a single for 10 RBIs for Bruner Law. Roberto Lopez hit a home run and three singles for four RBIs, and Shardae Hernandez doubled and singled. Michael Haynes also hit a home run.

Michael Robbins led Big Head with three singles for two RBIs. Nata Caban doubled and singled and Beth Blyden singled.