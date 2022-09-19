Registration is now open for the Destin Shark 5K set for October 9

Special to The Log

The Destin High School Athletics Destin Shark 5K is set for Oct. 9. The race will start and finish at the new Beach Camp Brewpub, located at 541 US 98 in Destin, after following a scenic course through old Destin and along Joe’s Bayou.

All proceeds will go directly to Destin High School Athletics whose mission is providing fitness and athletic opportunities for all its student athletes.

“The Fall 5K Run/Walk Fundraiser is an essential event to help us raise the necessary funds to provide 23 Boys and Girls Sports at Destin High School. This is one of two main fundraisers that the school uses to provide uniforms, equipment, facility rental fees, transportation, and officials for all sports. Your support is needed and appreciated," said Phil Dorn, Destin High Athletic Director.

Destin Shark 5K sponsorship opportunities include Title Sponsors ($5,000), Title Co-Sponsors ($2,500), Mako ($1,000), Water Station Sponsors ($750), Blue Shark ($500), and Shark Shiver Family Sponsors ($250). In-kind sponsors are also welcomed. To become a sponsor, or for more details on sponsorship benefits, please visit: https://dhs-5k-sponsors.cheddarup.com.

Race registration is $35 for runners or walkers. The fee includes a beverage and meal at the event after-party which will be a fun-filled family event with music and activities. Participants registering before Sept. 29 will also receive a commemorative race shirt. Medals will be awarded to the top three finishers in each age bracket. To register, please visit: https://destinhssharkrace.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=15463.

Packet pick-up will be Oct. 8 at Destin High School from 3-6 p.m., and before the race at Beach Camp Brewpub on Oct. 9 from 7–8:15 a.m.

For additional information on registering, donating, or volunteering for the race, or joining the DHS Athletics Booster Club, email Phil Dorn dornp@destinhigh.org or Destin Shark 5K co-director Prebble Ramswell, prebble@prebble.com.