Destin High Sharks make waves in the pool, capture first victory

The Destin High Sharks made history this past weekend at the Bernie LeFebvre Aquatics Center.

The Sharks, in their second season, won their first dual meet over the Rocky Bayou Christian Knights.

The Destin boys beat Rocky Bayou 72-51, while the Lady Sharks edged out Rocky 80-72.

However, both Destin teams came up short against the Choctawhatchee Indians. The Destin boys lost 148-52, and the girls, 131-62.

“It was a great meet with two Sharks picking up double wins against both Rocky and Choctaw,” said Destin Coach Brad Kale.

Destin’s Julianna DeSouza was first overall in the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly, while on the boys' side, Cason La Rocque was first overall in the 50 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke.

Destin’s Megan Kurtz also added a victory in the 500-freestyle event.

Capturing second place finishes for the Sharks were Kurtz, Carter LaRocque, David Cowles and Ayden Banks.

In the relays, Destin took first in both boys and girls.

Swimming for the girls were Kurtz, DeSouza, Banks, Ariana Haskaj and Vivian Hanson.

On the boys' side, were Cason and Carter LaRocque along with Cowles, Neil Bawa and Brock Madison.