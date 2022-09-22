Knights of Columbus host annual Charity Golf Tournament

From Staff Reports

The Emerald Coast Council #11893 of the Knights of Columbus will hold its annual Charity Golf Tournament on Oct. 16, at the Emerald Bay Golf Club in Destin.

The format is a 4-man scramble, sign in from 11-11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon. The cost to play is $150/person, $500/foursome, and $600/foursome after Oct. 1.

There will be prizes awarded to the first, second and third place teams as well as for the longest drive and closest to the pin. In addition, there will be several door prizes.

Make checks payable to: Knights of Columbus Council #11893 at P.O. Box 42 Destin, FL 32540. There are still a few sponsorship opportunities available. For additional information contact Tim Kersanac, 850-598-5655 (jtkersanac@ft.newyorklife.com) or John Colletta, 850-543-9488 (johncolletta@msn.com)

The annual Charity Golf Tournament, the Big Green Egg Raffle, fish fries and the Mardi Gras Party coupled with other fundraising events allowed the Emerald Coast Council #11893 to average contributing more than $120,000 from 2018-2021. They support local area charities such as Okaloosa and Walton County Special Olympics, Children’s Advocacy Center, AMI Kids and others. The council draws its membership from Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Destin and Resurrection Catholic Church in Miramar Beach.