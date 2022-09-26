Bad Axes chop down KIutch for extra-inning victory in Destin coed softball league

Tony Barnett connected for five hits to lead Bad Axes in a 20-19 victory over Klutch in the city of Destin’s Adult Coed Softball League at Morgan Sports Center.

At the end of five innings, the game was deadlocked at 9-9. In the top of the sixth, Klutch scored one run. Bad Axes answered with four in the bottom to take the lead.

In the top of the seventh, Klutch rallied for six runs for a 16-13 lead. But again, Bad Axes evened the score with three runs to force the game in to extra innings.

In the eighth, Klutch scored three runs. Bad Axes chopped away at that lead and then Barnett knocked in the two last runs for the win.

Other big hitters for Bad Axes were Mike Ogden with a home run, double and two singles for two RBIs; Luke Unterseh, homer and three singles for five RBIs; and Myah Kallioinen, four singles.

Brandon Patzig led Klutch with a homer, two doubles and a single for four RBIs. Matt Campbell homered, doubled and singled for three RBIs; Blake Eslinger tripled and hit two singles; and Jordan Brewer tripled, doubled and hit two singles.

Costa Verde Beach Service 30, New Life Church 10

After three complete innings, Costa Verde led 10-6. Costa Verde picked up one run in the fourth, five in the fifth and then exploded for 14 in the sixth as time ran out on the game. The time limit for each game is 75 minutes.

New Life finished up with two runs in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Zach Cook led Costa Verde with five singles for an RBI. Jessica Hampton ripped a triple and three singles for three RBIs, and Christian Gavitt connected for four singles for four RBIs.

Josh Raya and Robert Shumaker each hit two singles for two RBIs for New Life. Rachel Hopfer singled.

Big Head Motorsports 24, Fenders Collision 9

Big Head dominated taking a 14-3 lead in the first three innings.

Fenders picked up four runs in the top of the fourth, but Big Head answered with the 10-run limit in the bottom half.

In the top of the fifth, Fenders finished with two runs.

Shawn Wood smacked a triple, double and two singles for Big Head. Brandon Blyden doubled and hit three singles, Beth Blyden hit two singles for an RBI, and Brandon Patzig connected for two doubles and two singles for two RBIs.

Ashlyn Stanford and Max Williams each hit two singles for Fenders.

Bruner Law Firm 28, Austin Music Co. 20

At the end of three innings, Bruner Law held a 16-15 advantage.

Bruner Law pulled away in the top of the fifth with nine runs. Austin Music scored one in the bottom half. With time running out, Bruner scored three in the sixth and Austin, four.

Louis Kaner knocked in five runs for Bruner Law on a home run and three doubles. Ronrico Campbell hit three singles for an RBI, Kristin Myers tripled and hit two singles for two RBIs, and Michael Haynes clobbered a grand slam.

Top batter for Austin Music was Brittany Carraturo with two doubles and a single for two RBIs. Austin Hawthorne and Ty Turner each connected for a double and a single.