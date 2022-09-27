Destin Marlins top Liza Jackson Lions in two straight games in middle school volleyball

The Destin Marlins dominated the court Wednesday evening, putting the visiting Liza Jackson Lions away 2-0 in middle school volleyball action.

“We served much better, and we had more energy. The girls were excited to be here,” Destin Coach Brooke Blair said.

Some of that energy came from the roaring in the bleachers.

“The JV was cheering them on … that was a big factor. It’s always fun to play at home when everybody can cheer us on,” Blair said.

Destin took an early 8-6 lead and then went on a rampage with Mya Divens at the service line. Divens served up 13 consecutive points, several on aces and a couple of hits from Candace Berry.

Up 22-6, Destin lost the serve and the Lions picked up a point. But Destin got the advantage back with Berry knocking one in for the score. Destin’s Kendra Ayers served up an ace and then missed. The Marlins picked up their last point on a placed shot from Gigi Vignali. Destin won 25-8.

In the second game, the game was tied a couple of times before the Marlins pulled away. Tied at 6-6, Neilya Stewart served up four points for Destin. The scoring went back and forth, with Vignali blocking a Lion shot and then hammering in a few points. Destin led 15-11.

Destin broke the Lions' serve on a hit from Lennon Christy. Divens went to the line and served up three points. Down the stretch, Stewart picked up a couple of more on serves and Kenzi Prosser tapped in the last Marlin point for a 25-16 victory.

With the win, the Marlins moved to 8-2 on the season.

The Marlins travel to Crestview on Sept. 28 to take on the Shoal River Mustangs. Game time is 5 p.m. for JV followed by varsity at 6 p.m.