Destin High Sharks continue to show improvement on the links, lowest score across nine

Tina Harbuck
The Destin Log

The Destin High boys golf team scored their lowest as a team in a county match at Indian Bayou Golf and Country Club Tuesday afternoon.

The Destin Sharks scored 218, the team's lowest across nine holes.

Destin High Shark Baylen Knox keeps his eye on the ball during the golf match at Indian Bayou Golf and Country Club on Tuesday. Knox shot a 49.

Other teams participating were Crestview, which scored a 179; Niceville, 180, Rocky Bayou Christian, 226; and Choctaw, which scored an incomplete for a lack of enough players. 

Destin High Shark Brackin Cobb pushes his cart down the course. He shot a 55 in the county match.

“We are really working in the right direction. I feel like the team is finally getting a little bit more of a competitive mentality and it has shown in the last three matches with the scores continually dropping,” Destin Coach Jacob Hill said. 

Destin's Baylen Knox knocks one out of the fairway on hole No. 5 at Indian Bayou Golf and Country Club.

Leading the Sharks was Baylen Knox with a 49. Brackin Cobb shot a 55, while Bowden Rowell scored a 56. Shooting a 58 each were Gates Chipser and Jackson Becker. 

Gates Chipser putts one on the green for the Destin High Sharks. Chipser shot a 58 for the Sharks.

“I’m most impressed with how the guys have been carrying themselves. It’s night and day from the beginning of the season,” Hill said.