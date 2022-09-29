Destin High Sharks continue to show improvement on the links, lowest score across nine

The Destin High boys golf team scored their lowest as a team in a county match at Indian Bayou Golf and Country Club Tuesday afternoon.

The Destin Sharks scored 218, the team's lowest across nine holes.

Other teams participating were Crestview, which scored a 179; Niceville, 180, Rocky Bayou Christian, 226; and Choctaw, which scored an incomplete for a lack of enough players.

“We are really working in the right direction. I feel like the team is finally getting a little bit more of a competitive mentality and it has shown in the last three matches with the scores continually dropping,” Destin Coach Jacob Hill said.

Leading the Sharks was Baylen Knox with a 49. Brackin Cobb shot a 55, while Bowden Rowell scored a 56. Shooting a 58 each were Gates Chipser and Jackson Becker.

“I’m most impressed with how the guys have been carrying themselves. It’s night and day from the beginning of the season,” Hill said.