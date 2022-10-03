26th South Walton Celebrity Golf Classic set Oct. 27-29 at Sandestin

Special to Gannett

The 26th South Walton Celebrity Golf Classic is set to tee off at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort Oct. 27-29.

The event presented by Celebrities for Charity, is a golf tournament that benefits the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center and Fisher House of the Emerald Coast.

“Some of our celebrities this year include Jim McMahon, Chicago Bears; Ed “Too Tall” Jones, Dallas Cowboys; John Rocker, Atlanta Braves; Roberto Clemente, Jr., baseball broadcaster and former pro ball player; and many others. We will also be auctioning some impressive trip experiences at the Celebrity Gala, as well as 30 second TV commercials are available on Bally Sports when we air some of the Celebrity Golf Classic,” said Tournament Director, Charlie Haje. “We’re looking forward to another successful tournament to benefit these two important charities in our community.”

It kicks off Thursday, Oct. 27, with Casino Night at the Hilton Sandestin. Then golf with celebrity players at the Raven and Baytowne golf courses on Friday, Oct. 28 that ends with a Celebrity Gala & Auction that evening. On Saturday, Oct. 29, the golf tournament finale is during the day, concluding with a Completion of Play Party, cookout, and awards ceremony.

Golfers will receive two rounds of golf, plus a cart; a player appreciation package, breakfast each day before play, along with food and refreshments during play; souvenir photo with celebrity; and an awards ceremony cookout at completion of the tournament. Various sponsorship levels are also available. For more information and to register, visit SouthWaltonCelebrityClassic.com, or email Tournament Director at CharlieHaje@earthlink.net, 850-259-6334.

The Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center, whose mission is healing children and ending child abuse, is seeking volunteers for the golf tournament days. To volunteer, email ECCAC’s Volunteer and Event Coordinator, Ana Michalzik at volunteer@eccac.org, or call her at (850) 420-4639.