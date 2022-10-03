Fenders Collision takes out Bad Axes in coed softball action

Dave Bazylak connected for four hits to lead Fenders Collision in a 14-3 victory over Bad Axes in the city of Destin’s Adult Coed Softball League at Morgan Sports Center.

Bazylak belted a triple and three singles for three RBIs.

Fenders jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the first three innings and then put five more runs on the board in the fourth for a 10-3 advantage.

Fenders finished up with one run in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Other big hitters for Fenders were Jennifer Bazylak with four singles for four RBIs, and Barry Buchanan with three singles for two RBIs.

Mike Ogden led Bad Axes with two doubles and a single, while Luke Unterseh hit a double and a single for two RBIs, and Madi Phillips a double for an RBI.

Austin Music Co. 19, Big Head 17

At the end of two innings, Austin Music led 11-6. In the third inning, each team scored two runs.

In the top of the fourth, Big Head evened the score with five runs for a 13-13 tie.

In the next two innings, Big Head scored four and Austin put up six runs for the win.

Ty Turney and Roman Pound each hit two singles for Austin. Marlee Tucker singled.

Nathan Cuban belted a triple, double and a single for two RBIs for Big Head. Brandon Blyden doubled and singles for an RBI, and Shawn Schrag hit two singles for an RBI. Todd Schrag slapped a home run.

Bruner Law Firm 27, New Life Church 14

Bruner jumped out to an 18-12 lead in the first three innings.

In the bottom of the fourth, Bruner picked up nine runs for a 27-12 advantage.

New Life scored two last runs in the top of the fifth.

Big stick for Bruner was Louis Kane with two home runs, a triple and a single. Michael Haynes smacked a home run and three singles, and Tiffany Werner doubled and hit three singles.

George Provenzano and Rachel Hopfer each hit two singles for New Life. Andrea Beasley connected for a triple.

Klutch 26, Costa Verde Beach Service 10

Klutch had three big innings to put Costa Verde away. Klutch scored the 10-run limit in the third and then scored five in the fourth and nine in the sixth. They picked up one run in the first and one in the fifth to tally up 26 runs.

Brandon Patzig hammered out four runs for Klutch. Coby Aguilar hit three singles and a double, and Jackie Lee hit three singles.

Connecting for one hit each for Costa were Scott Burke, Jessica Hampton and Katelyn Gavitt.