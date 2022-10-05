Destin Sharks beat Walton on the links

The Destin High Sharks beat the visiting Walton County High Braves in golf last recently at Indian Bayou Golf and Country Club.

The Destin boys won 147-151 in a round of six holes. Low score for Destin was Baylen Knox with a 31. Gates Chipser shot a 35, while Brackin Cobb scored 40. Bowden Rowell shot a 41 and Gabe Chinlund, 46.

"The team played well," said Destin boys coach Jacob Hill.

"We switched it up and played the back nine here at Indian Bayou which presented a new challenge," he said.

As for the Lady Sharks they won 151-164 over Walton.

No individual scores for the girls were available at press time.