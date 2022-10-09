Destin Sharks fall to Bozeman Bucks 20-14 in OT

For the second time this season, the Destin High Sharks pushed their opponents to overtime, but still came up short. Friday night, the Sharks in their inaugural season lost to the visiting Bozeman Bucks of Panama City 20-14 in overtime.

“We’ve got fighters … that’s the Destin way,” said Destin Coach E.G. Green

“You might come out ahead on the scoreboard, but we’re going to fight,” Green said, noting the Sharks didn’t give up.

Both teams battled in the first half, but no one scored. But in the third quarter, both teams went to work.

Destin was on the move with freshman quarterback Jordan Figueroa hitting Sonny Taylor for a gain of 5 yards and then Syr Rhodes for 18. On his next pass, Figueroa was picked off by Bozeman’s Braydon Baker who ran it back nearly 40 yards before he was brought down at the 16-yard line. Three plays later, Bozeman was in the end zone on a 9-yard run by Tre Luna. The extra-point kick was good and Bozeman led 7-0.

Not to be outdone, Destin’s Syr Rhodes returned the ensuing kickoff 73-yards for the touchdown. Figueroa kicked in the point after and just like that the game was tied at 7-7 with just under six minutes to go in the third.

On the kick off, Destin went for an onside kick and Christian Harnish made the recovery for the Sharks. Five plays later, Destin was in the endzone. Figueroa completed an 11-yard pass to Price Bowen, then another to Avery Zien for a gain of 14. Figueroa picked up 7 yards on the ground. With the ball on the 8-yard line, Figueroa found Taylor in the end zone for the score. Figueroa kicked in the PAT and the Sharks went on top 14-7.

The Bucks came right back with a two-minute drive for a TD. Collin Miller hit Colten Gee in the left corner of the endzone for a 22-yard touchdown strike. The PAT was good and the game was tied 14-14 with 1:44 to go in the third.

In the fourth quarter, both teams had the ball four times, but neither scored.

In overtime, each team had four plays to try and score from the 10-yard line.

Destin got the ball first and went to the air. The first two passes fell incomplete with the third being intercepted.

Bozeman kept the ball on the ground and scored on a 2-yard run by Miller.

For the game, Destin had 243 yards total offense, with 219 coming through the air. Figueroa completed 20 of 41 passes for a touchdown and two interceptions. Taylor had six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown, while Bowen had five catches for 68 yards.

Bozeman tallied 306 yards on offense, with 219 on the ground. The leading rusher was Luna with 114 yards and a touchdown, while Miller rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown. Gee completed three of eight passes for 87 yards and one TD in overtime.

Up next for Destin is a 7 p.m. road game at Chipley High School on Oct. 14.