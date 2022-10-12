Costa Verde Beach Services whips Bad Axes 12-8 in coed softball

Bradley Cummins connected for three hits to lead Costa Verde Beach Services in a 12-8 victory over Bad Axes in the city of Destin’s Coed Softball League at Morgan Sports Center.

Cummins had three singles for two RBIs.

Costa Verde took a 10-5 lead in the first three innings. In the bottom of the sixth, Costa scored two more runs. In the top of the seventh, Bad Axes could only muster three runs.

More:Fenders Collision takes out Bad Axes in coed softball action

More:Bad Axes chop down KIutch for extra-inning victory in Destin coed softball league

Scott Burke doubled and singled for an RBI for Costa, while Alexia Burke hit two singles for two RBIs.

Jerry Dameron hit four singles for three RBIs for Bad Axes. Mike Ogden slapped a home run and two doubles for three RBIs, and Shiloh Robertson connected for three singles.

Fenders Collision 24, Austin Music Co. 6

Fenders jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first two innings and then led 14-4 at the end of three. Fenders put the game away in the top of the fifth with 10 runs.

Jennifer Bazylak belted a triple and three singles for Fenders. Lynda Tanner hit three singles for two RBIs, and Panama Walker ripped a home run.

JJ Higgins led Austin with a home run, double and a single for an RBI. Ty Turney tripled and singled for an RBI, and Marlee Tucker singled.

Klutch 17, Bruner Law Firm 16

Bruner took the early lead 8-3 after two innings.

Both teams scored two in the fourth and then Bruner scored six in the top of the fifth and Klutch answered with five.

Klutch pulled it out in the last two innings, scoring three in the sixth and four in the seventh for the win.

Jordan Brewer cranked out a home run and two singles for Klutch. Blake Eslinger doubled and hit two singles.

More:Klutch whips Fenders Collision in Destin Adult Coed Softball League

More:Big Head Motorsports edges out Costa Verde in Adult Coed Softball League

Michael Haynes belted a home run and a double for Bruner. Tiffany Werner hit two singles and Rico Campbell connected for two doubles.

Big Head 9, New Life Church 7

At the end of two innings, New Life was on top 6-3. At that point, Big Head started to chip away scoring one in the third, one in the fourth and then two in the fifth for a 7-6 lead.

In the sixth inning, New Life evened the score with one run, but Big Head scored two in the bottom for the win.

Brandon Blyden led Big Head with a double and three singles. Maria Schrag and Jorge Ramirez each hit three singles.

Andrea Beasley was tops for New Life with four singles. Josh Raya doubled and hit two singles, and Matt Raya tripled and doubled.