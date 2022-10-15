Flounder recreational harvest season closes Oct. 15

Special to The Log

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

The recreational harvest of flounder in all Florida state and federal waters will close Oct. 15, and remain closed through Nov. 30, reopening Dec. 1.

This annual season closure and other management measures were approved by the Commission in December 2020 because a stock status update suggested that the flounder fishery statewide has been in a declining trend and is likely overfished and undergoing overfishing on the Atlantic coast of Florida.

This closed season will provide additional protection to vulnerable flounder during pre-spawning aggregations. Other south Atlantic and Gulf states have also reported declines in flounder populations and have been making their own regulation changes in response.

To learn more about flounder regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine, click “Recreational Regulations”, and select “Flounder”.