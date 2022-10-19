Destin coed softball roundup: New Life Church beats Austin Music 19-13

Matt Raya knocked in three runs to lead New Life Church in a 19-13 win over Austin Music Co. in the city of Destin's Coed Softball League at Morgan Sports Center.

Raya ripped a double and three singles for three RBIs.

New Life stepped out to a 10-6 lead in the first inning and then picked up six more runs in the second to go up 16-9. New Life scored its last three runs in the third for the win.

Adam Siler doubled and hit three singles for New Life for two RBIs, and Anna Salceto hit two singles.

JJ Higgins was the big stick for Austin Music with a double and three singles. Ty Turney tripled, doubled and singled for three RBIs.

Klutch 23, Big Head Motors 18

At the end of three innings, Klutch was up 13-11. In the fourth, Big Head took a 15-14 lead with four runs scored.

In the fifth, Klutch got the advantage back with four runs to Big Head's one run. In the top of the sixth Big Head scored two last runs and Klutch answered with five runs for the win.

Brandon Patzig led Klutch with a homer and two singles for five RBIs. Jacqualine Haberman and Matt Campbell each hit a double and two singles for four RBIs.

Michael Robbins led Big Head with three singles for an RBI. Todd Schrag hit two singles for two RBIs, and Nicole Sheffield hit two singles for an RBI.

Costa Verde 11, Fenders Collision 5

Costa led 7-4 at the end of two innings. Costa went on to pull away with two runs in both the third and fourth innings for the win.

Christian Gavitt led Costa with a double and a single.

Michelle Williams hit two singles for Fenders.

Bad Axes 17, Bruner Law Firm 12

At the end of three innings, the game was tied at 8-8. Bad Axes scored six in the fourth and Bruner answered with three. In the fifth inning, Bad Axes put up three runs and Bruner, one.

Mike Ogden led Bad Axes with a triple and a single.

Michael Haynes was tops for Bruner with a home run and a double. Jason Little slapped a home run and two singles.